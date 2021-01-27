TAZEWELL, Va. — When Kondwani Patterson was named to take over the reins of the Tazewell boys basketball program, nobody really knew what the Bulldogs alumnus would be able to accomplish with it.
The head coaching position had been a revolving door for some time. Nobody could seem to get any traction.
As it turns out, a guy who served on the aircraft carriers USS Independence and USS Kitty Hawk in forward deployments might know a few things about running a tight ship.
Heading into Wednesday’s non-district game with Grundy, the Bulldogs were 5-5 overall and 5-3 in the Southwest District — all alone in second place behind unbeaten Graham with Virginia High (on the road Friday) and Marion (Saturday at home) remaining on the district slate.
Even given the unusual circumstances of the current season, that’s a pretty impressive turnaround.
“When we came into the program, we had zero wins. So it wasn’t like we were just coming into it for the glory,” said Patterson, whose influence on the long-suffering Tazewell hoops program has quickly become evident.
“We came because there was there was a need,” he said.
Patterson, a 1995 Tazewell four-sport standout, spent four years in the United States Navy before embarking on a college football career at East Tennessee State University in 2003 that was unfortunately cut short by injury.
Patterson pursued stints in the corporate world in Charlotte, N.C. before returning to his home in the mountains. After returning to the area he had served as a volunteer assistant and JV head coach with the Bulldogs football team prior to obtaining his current position. He followed a similar path working up the ladder with basketball.
When Omar Reed was 12 years old, Patterson was his AAU travel team coach. When Reed took over the Tazewell boys basketball program in 2019, Patterson was one of his assistants.
Patterson had lived in Tazewell since his family moved there from Big Creek when he was a kindergartener. He grew up infused with the community’s sense of pride in the overall excellence of its athletic programs.
“We had to make some changes in our alma mater. You know, there’s a certain level of pride that goes along with Tazewell basketball. We used to always beat our rivals ... Richlands and Graham. We beat Bluefield in football my senior year. We’re from a winning culture and that got away from home,” Patterson said. “We wanted to get things straightened out and get these kids the opportunities they deserve.”
After one season as head coach, Reed resigned the position and moved to Texas. Patterson decided to apply for the vacancy.
“Omar gave me his blessing on his way out the door. We’d planned on coaching together for many years, but he had some personal stuff come up and had to leave. I just happened to be in the right place,” Patterson said.
One of the most headline-grabbing players on the team he inherited is senior swing man Josiah Jordan — one of Tazewell County’s finest all-around athletes. But while Jordan has had his share of big nights during this COVID-shortened season, the Bulldogs’ pivotal win over Lebanon on Tuesday night occurred while Patterson’s star player was confined to a solitary point. Bryson McCall’s 24 points — along with 12 from Gideon Collier and 11 from Ethan Mills — took up the scoring slack.
This kind of adaptability suggests that, as gifted an athlete as Jordan is, Tazewell’s newfound basketball respectability results from more than a cult of personality. This looks more and more like a long-range thing under way.
“One of my old military friends happens to be the head coach of a 6A program in upstate Virginia. We used to play together on a [Navy] base team. He made sure I had someone to walk me through what was important and what was essential to build a program. He was a Godsend,” said Patterson, whose full time profession is that of a real estate broker.
“I think for us, the only minuses have been dealing with the unpredictable circumstance of COVID-19. We didn’t get to play contact in practices until a week before our first game. We weren’t allowed to play travel ball. We were really just having open gym and running drills for the latter part of the preseason,” he said.
“It was hard to get prepared. But last year, we started a different culture and it helped us ease into this year. I’d coached at the middle school, I’d coached with the JV and I helped coached with the varsity last year. I’m familiar with all the guys in the whole program and that made it a lot easier for me to say ‘Hey, you guys remember me? We’re going to do the same things except we’re going to improve and do a little bit more.’ That helped a lot.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.