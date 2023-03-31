BLUEFIELD, Va. — Thursday was opening day in major league ballparks, but it was a shut-down day for the Independence Patriots in a visit to Bowen Field, home of the Bluefield Beavers.
Behind senior starting pitcher J.D. Monroe, the Patriots allowed Bluefield just two hits in the first five innings and left the borderline ballpark with a 6-1 victory.
“We played really good tonight,” said Indy head coach Scott Cuthbert. “I thought J.D. pitched a really good ballgame, threw to contact.”
“We were able to make the plays in the field. Anytime you’re in a big ballpark like that, if you can not walk people and make the plays, you’re going to give yourself a chance.”
Bluefield head coach Jimmy Redmond said, “We just couldn’t get any runs. Monroe threw strikes, kept us off-balance a little bit.”
Bluefield (2-5), in its previous two outings, had outscored opponents by a combined run total of 28 to nothing. But on Thursday, the youthful Beavers weren’t able to capitalize on a couple of early opportunities.
Monroe staked Indy (3-4) to a 1-0 lead in the first when he singled to left and got home on the first of Bluefield’s three errors. The Beavers left a runner stranded at third base to end the second and third innings.
Patriots leadoff man Clay Basham was hit by pitches in both the fifth and sixth innings and scored after each.
Cole Cunningham, who was 2 for 3 at the plate, drove in the final two runs for Independence in the sixth inning with a Texas-League single into shallow center field to produce a 6-1 score. Four of Indy’s first five batters in the sixth got on base.
“We came up with a couple of timely hits,” Cuthbert said. “That was good to see, because we’ve been up and down offensively, a little bit, this year so far.”
Bluefield called Davis Rockness to the mound after Cunningham’s hit, and the Beavers pulled the game’s only double play to end the top half of the inning.
In the bottom half, Rockness clubbed a triple that rolled all the way up the right-field line. He soon scored the final run of the day on a long double by Hunter Harman.
It was too little, too late for the Beavers.
Redmond said, “We played the last two games pretty good, but tonight, it seemed like we were just waiting for things to happen instead of just going out and getting it.”
“It just seemed like we didn’t have that killer instinct at the plate, and we made a couple of boo-boos in the field. You can’t give a good team extra outs in an inning. … One way or another, it’s gonna bite you.”
Through the first five innings, Bluefield starting pitcher Caleb Fuller allowed just three hits and two runs. But it fell apart in the sixth, with Indy collecting four hits and padding its lead. Fuller’s pitching line included seven strikeouts and one walk.
Monroe said he learned about handling the mental pressures of pitching from watching last year’s starters for Independence. Among the tips, he said, were, “Just to go up there and be confident. If they hit the ball, that’s OK.”
“I really didn’t get to (start on the mound) last year, just because we had so many great arms. But I knew I had to step up this year, and help.”
Asked about his approach to Thursday’s game, he said, “Just throwing strikes, and not trying to over-throw, and get strikeouts. Just make them put the ball in play.”
Cuthbert said that Monroe “throws a lot of strikes, and he keeps people off-balance, pretty good. and that’s what we like.”
“J.D. was a role player for us, the last couple of years. He pitched just a little bit. So now, it’s his turn. He’s had two outings now and they’ve both been pretty good.”
That fits in with his assessment of his roster as a whole.
“We’re trying to find our way a little bit. I think we’re getting there,” the coach said. “Any time you’ve got a bunch of new kids, it takes awhile to figure things out.”
Monroe added, “We’ve all worked hard in the off-season. Just to see that it’s all working out, it’s a really good feeling.”
Redmond said, “They made the fundamental, routine plays, and we didn’t. … Baseball’s like that sometimes. Sometimes the hits fall; sometimes they don’t.”
He added, “We’re dealing with injury, with Bryson (Redmond) being out hurt.”
The Patriots plan to play at James Monroe today, and to wrap up a four-game road swing with a trip to Shady Spring on Monday.
“I think it helps to get used to playing in hostile environments, or in different situations,” Cuthbert said about his scheduling. “I try to front-load with away games and back-load with home games. We’ll see how it goes.”
The Beavers were scheduled to host Wyoming East on Saturday, but that location has been switched, weather permitting, to the Warriors’ diamond in New Richmond due to a scheduling issue at Bowen Field. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
“It’s always hard to go down there and play,” Redmond said. “We’ve got to have a good showing. We’ve got to get up, for that sectional game.”
At Bowen Field / Peters Ballpark
Independence ……… 100 014 0 — 6 8 2
Bluefield …………….. 000 001 0 — 1 4 3
J.D. Monroe, Clay Basham (7) and Jordan Williams. Caleb Fuller, Davis Rockness (6) and Hunter Harman. WP — Monroe. LP — Fuller.
