From football to basketball to baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, wrestling, cross country and track and field there was a lot that happened in 2019 around Four Seasons County.
Whether it be at the high school, college or professional levels, the year saw success everywhere along with the changing of coaches.
The top sports stories of the year were massively impactful but there were many other stories that deserve a mention.
Trips to Charleston for the state tournament for the Bluefield High boys and girls basketball teams continued this year with the boys making their eighth straight trip while the Lady Beavers went for the fourth time in five years.
There were only three losses all season for the Bluefield (21-3) boys with the final one coming in the state semifinal to Fairmont Senior. The athletic Beavers were led by All-State first teamer Braeden Crews along with Ronnell Blevins, Sean Martin and Kaulin Parris
The draw was tough on the Bluefield girls as they had to play top seed Fairmont Senior in the quarterfinals who went on to win the state title. Jaisah Smith was the main scorer for the Lady Beavers but the surrounding cast was excellent with Autumn Spangler, Emilee Beggs, Carly Moretto, LaShay Totten and Laamaj Wallace.
It was also the end of Tony Mallamaci’s time as head coach of the girls. He decided to retire after the season. Ernie Gilliard, previously the Princeton boys head coach, took over the reins of the program this past fall.
The success of Graham High boys basketball continued in the spring under first-year head coach Todd Baker with the G-Men advancing to the VHSL state quarterfinal. Graham lost to Radford which went undefeated and won the Class 2 state title.
Graham was led by the duo of Drew Baker who made the Class 2 All-State first team and Cam Allen who is on the second team. Baker is playing basketball at King University now and Allen is at Purdue playing football.
There were a number of firsts in local soccer circles as the Graham boys won their first VHSL Region 2D crown and Richlands won advanced to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
It was the seventh straight appearance in the state tournament for Graham this year but the first time it entered the tournament as the regional champions. The recipe of success was the offensive prowess of Craig Hrovatic and Alexander White with Benjamin White controlling the midfield and Connor White manning the backline. All four were named to the All-State second team.
The Blue Tornado won their first district tournament ever and their first regional game to go along with the most wins for the school in a season. Richland was led by senior midfielder Connor Vencill who was named to the All-State first team with Levi Forrest and Jay Fuller being named on the second team.
Four Seasons Country was well represented at the West Virginia and Virginia state cross country meets this fall. Te PikeView boys and girls both advanced to the Class AA state meet placing 10th and 12th, respectively. The Panthers Erin O’Sullivan finished third in the state.
The Graham girls placed 11th in the VHSL Class 2 state meet with Katie Benson running to 17th-place while the Tazewell boys were led by Jacob Dowell to a 12th-place finish in the state.
There has been a facelift to River View’s Mitch Estep Field this year with the installation of artificial turf before the high school football season. River View opened the season with a 36-6 victory over Montcalm and the Raiders won two of their three games this season on home turf.
Success has been building in the Concord University women’s soccer program with double figures in wins in 2017 and 2018. Nobody could have expected the season the Mountain Lions had this year with a program record 19 wins and only two losses, one of which came in their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Concord had a lethal attack that scored an Mountain East Conference single-season record with 70 goals led by 17 goals from Rachel Bell along with 16 goals and 12 assists from Leah Foster. Mira Kontio had 11 goals for the Mountain Lions while Michelle Brogan had 11 assists.
Foster and Kontio were named to the NCAA Division II All-American third team, the first players in program history.
For the first time in 36 years there will be somebody new writing out the lineup card for Bluefield State College baseball. Geoff Hunter exited in the summer after 35 years in charge. Milan Rasic was named the interim head coach.
The Big Blues have made the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Small College World Series the past three seasons.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.