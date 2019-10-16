PRINCETON — Getting pressure on the quarterback is something every team focuses on and James Monroe High knows that it will be crucial to Friday night’s game against Princeton.
When the team met last year Princeton did not allow pressure in the first half and jumped out to a 16-0 lead at the break. In the second half James Monroe was able to get to the quarterback and tied the game up before winning 22-16 in overtime.
“They like to get the ball out as soon as possible and you’ve got to lock down those receivers as quickly as possible and you’ve got to get instant pressure if you don’t it could be a long night,” James Monroe head football coach Chris Boothe said.
The spread offense the Tigers (1-5) run was planned to have senior quarterback Ranson Graham under center but he was injured on the second series of the season. The keys to the offense were turned over to freshman Gran Cochran in the second game of the season.
Cochran has 1,027 passing yards in five games with the pass-heavy offense the Tigers deploy. Getting him the experience he has this year puts him ahead of where the coaching staff thought he would be next year when he would become the starter once Graham graduated.
“Grant has experienced some of the growing pains that we thought we would experience this time so we’re a little bit further ahead in that dynamic,” Princeton head football coach Chris Pedigo said.
The Mavericks (4-2) have started the season well but are just a few missed opportunities away from being undefeated. They had the lead late against Wyoming East after mounting a comeback and gave up 12 fourth quarter points to Greenbrier East.
On the offensive side of the ball James Monroe is led by quarterback Monroe Mohler and wide receiver Xander Castillo. Mahler has thrown for 1,562 yards and 16 touchdowns while Castillo has 987 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns.
They are not the only two contributors for the Mavericks and other impact players like Cameron Thomas and Peyton Whitt allow there to be less stress on them doing everything.
“Xander and Monroe are having phenomenal years but we got other pieces that alleviate some of the strain on those two,” Boothe said.
The season that Castillo has had is one of the best that Boothe has seen and the coaching staff moves him around to prevent defenses from focusing in on him.
“I was talking to Xander today I said ‘I’d seen a lot of high school football in the last 50 years and he’s probably having maybe the best season as a receiver that I’ve seen in this county,’” Boothe said.
Containing Mohler will be a difficult task for Princeton as he is not just good passer but a solid runner who is able to escape from pressure. He has rushed for 512 yards and 8 touchdowns this season.
“He’s got the ability to make people miss, very quick, not only very quick feet but very quick making decisions which makes him doubly difficult to stop,” Boothe said.
Princeton has been bitten by the injury bug all season and had ten players out in the last Friday’s loss to Cabell Midland. With some of those players getting healthy the Tigers could get some consistency and add to the win total.
“We still we think we have the ability, if we get some guys healthy we still feel like we have the ability to compete here in the next four weeks so that’s the main focus is getting guys healthy and see what happens,” Pedigo said.
Amir Powell rushed for 100 yards against Cabell Midland and the array wide receivers led by Ethan Parsons that may not be speedsters but are able to find open spaces downfield.
After last year’s close game, Boothe knows that they will need to be ready for the challenge Princeton will bring no matter how many players they are missing.
“I do know that we’re probably going to get their best shot Friday night, they always seem to be up for us and I anticipate them to give us their best shot and we have prepare and play accordingly,” Boothe said.
The game against Cabell Midland, the number one team in the WVSSAC Class AAA rankings, gave Princeton a look into what everyone needs to do for similar success to occur.
“The weight room is where they win football games and that’s where we put our point of emphasis on the weight room,” Pedigo said. “When they’re not playing another sport they must be in the weight room and that’s where we’re going to start winning more football games is because of that.”
Building a consistently winning program will take time for Princeton but Pedigo is seeing the progress being made in his third year at the helm.
“It doesn’t happen overnight, its going to be a process and we’re brick by brick so its going to take some time,” Pedigo said.
