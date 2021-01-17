He can run like a deer. He can leap like a cougar. He can snatch passes out of the air like an eagle. And he’s as tough as a bear.
Is it so surprising the Bluefield Daily Telegraph High School Player of the Year for the 2020 Fall Football Season is a Tiger?
Princeton Senior High School wide receiver Ethan Parsons, winner of the WSWVA’s Randy Moss Award as West Virginia’s best high school wide receiver for the 2020 season, is our slam dunk selection to take the top spot in this year’s unique BDT honorary post-season gridiron award.
Unlike past BDT all-star awards, selection to this COVID-19 edition is confined to Four Seasons Country football talent on the West Virginia side of the state line. While West Virginia high school programs struggled through an ragged, uneven regular season plagued by COVID-19 related cancellations, at least the season proceeded. There was no high school football played in Virginia this past fall. Hopefully the VHSL’s six-season spring football slate will occur as expected starting in February of 2021. Hopefully, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph will publish a Virginia edition of this all-star team when that season is concluded.
Parsons caught 49 passes 870 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior season. He finished his high school career with 2,237 receiving yards abd 28 touchdowns. On the defensive side of the football, he returned two of his four interceptions for touchdowns. He also had 44 tackles and deflected nine passes.
Our 2020 Fall Football Season Coach of the Year is Princeton’s Chris Pedigo, who led the Tigers to a 6-3 winning season and the program’s first appearance in the WVSSAC Class AAA playoffs for the first time since 2015. Coming in a very close second for our top coaching honor is Bluefield head coach Fred Simon, who shepherded the Beavers (7-2) all the way to the Class AA state semifinals while surmounting more than his fair share of COVID-19 associated obstacles.
The BDT 2020 Fall Football offense is headed up by two quarterbacks, because it’s our team and we had two worth choosing: Princeton’s Grant Cochran and Bluefield’s Carson Deeb. Cochran, a sophomore, passed for a single-season record 2,320 yards and 27 touchdowns. Deeb, a senior, passed for 1,801 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Balancing the selection of two signal callers, we confined our choice at running back to one: Princeton’s Amir Powell. The Tigers senior rushed for 1,090 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Joining Parsons at the wide receivers are Bluefield’s Brandon Wiley — a WVSWA Class AA first team selection — Mount View’s Tony Bailey — a WVSWA Class A all-state selection — and James Monroe’s Cameron Thomas, who managed to impress in spite of his extremely limited touches due to COVID-19 protocols.
We included two versatile skill players as athlete’s: River View’s Austin Cooper and Montcalm’s Kevin Robertson. Our first team place kicker is Bluefield’s Jackson Wills.
Our selections for first team offensive linemen include Bluefield’s Derek Flack, Princeton’s Tyler Dye and Blake Helphenstine and Mount View’s Omarion Cummings.
Moving from the back to the front on the defensive side of the football, our first-team secondary is anchored by Princeton’s Josiah Honaker. Joining him in the first-team backfield is Bluefield’s Juwuan Green and Jacorian Green and River View’s Mikey Pickleseimer. First team linebackers include Bluefield’s Shawn Mitchell, Ryker Brown and Jacob Martin, River View’s Brandon Roberts and Princeton’s Reece Burton. First team defensive linemen include PikeView’s Chase Roberts, River View’s Tim Crabtree, Princeton’s Justin Young and Montcalm’s Markus Thomason.
Our first team punter is Mount View’s Johnathan Huff.
