NARROWS, Va. — One streak ended, but the postseason continued for the Narrows Green Wave on Friday night.
The Fighting Blues of Parry McCluer High got on the board first, halting the Narrows shutout string of games, but the Wave awakened to score the rest of the points in a 28-8 victory in the Region 1C semifinal at Harry Ragsdale Field.
Narrows takes a 7-0 record into next weekend’s Class 1 Region C championship.
Parry McCluer (4-3) was held to 20 rushing yards on 22 attempts, while do-it-all quarterback Ty Ruley threw for 190 yards but got picked off three times.
The Blues went ahead on their second series of the game when receiver Jalen Mitchell got loose behind the Green Wave defense and finished off a 77-yard scoring strike from Ruley.
So much for shutout No. 6 in a row for Narrows.
Green Wave head coach Kelly Lowe said about the Blues’ early score, “It’s good for us, though. … We just had to refocus.”
“They came out and knocked us on our heels there early, and we had not had that this year. And I’m glad it happened, because you’ve got to be able to battle back from that — and our kids did a great job of doing that.”
Parry McCluer head coach Mark Wheeler said, “We were moving the ball well, and they tightened up on defense and we just couldn’t get it going the way we wanted to.”
Narrows senior quarterback Reid Bowman directed a 53-yard drive to begin the comeback. He scored from 3 yards out with 5:13 left before halftime, and Jacob Robertson’s kick brought the Wave within a point, 8-7.
The Narrows defense limited their opponents to four plays on the next drive, and the home team had a short field to work with. They covered 38 yards in four snaps of the ball, with Lowe dialing up a rare pass to the end zone.
Logan Green crossed the goal line, leaped up, spun in the air and grabbed a 24-yard touchdown pass from Bowman to put the Wave up for good.
Lowe said that Parry McCluer began the game “hungry.”
“I was proud of the way our kids responded there in the second quarter with those two touchdowns to take the lead.”
“When we needed plays to be made, our seniors were there, making plays.”
Senior Jacob Robertson said, “It was on us (in the second half) to execute the game plan, and I think we executed it pretty well.”
He said about the senior group, “We’re constantly around each other. We’re basically brothers … I think it’s the connection we’ve made, over the years.”
Robertson had a career-highlight moment with a 55-yard sprint down the home sideline for the only score of the third quarter. He then kicked the extra point.
Blake Kirby and Ty Robertson snagged interceptions in the first half for Narrows, and Derek Johnston got the last pickoff in the fourth quarter, at the end of a volleyball-like sequence in which the football bounced off the hands of two Blues receivers.
That set the stage for the game’s last touchdown, a 10-yard cutback across the middle by Dawson Snidow.
Bowman again carried much of the load for the Narrows offense, gaining 113 yards on 20 carries while completing 2 of 6 passes for 34 yards. Jacob Robertson added 74 yards on eight rushes.
Narrows finished with 269 yards of offense and Parry McCluer had 210 net yards.
Wheeler said, “We had our chances. We just made too many mistakes and didn’t capitalize when we needed to.”
Lowe said, “I’m proud of my kids. With all of the stuff they’ve had to go through since last March, to get to this point, it’s unbelievable.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Narrows 28, Parry McCluer 8
At Harry Ragsdale Field
Parry McCluer …….8 0 0 0 — 8
Narrows …………….0 14 7 7 — 28
First Quarter
PM — Jalen Mitchell 77 pass from Ty Ruley (John Snider run), 2:36
Second Quarter
N — Reid Bowman 3 run (Jacob Robertson kick), 5:13
N — Logan Green 24 pass from Bowman (Robertson kick), 1:57
Third Quarter
N — Robertson 55 run (Robertson kick), 6:49
Fourth Quarter
N — Dawson Snidow 10 run (Robertson kick), 3:36
_________
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — PM, Ty Ruley 17-11, Nick Reid 4-7, Jalen Mitchell 1-2. N, Ty Robertson 5-36, Jacob Robertson 8-74, Reid Bowman 20-113, Dawson Snidow 2-13, Logan Green 1-6, Team 3-(—7).
PASSING — PM, Ruley 13-32-190-1-3. N, Bowman 2-6-34-1-0.
RECEIVING — PM, Mitchell 5-86, Reid 3-57, John Snider 2-7, Dylan Critzer 2-31, J.B. Wade 1-9. N, Koller Pruitt 1-10, Green 1-24.
