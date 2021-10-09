NARROWS, Va. — Evan Cook and Jon Snider ran all over Narrows and Parry McCluer ran away with a 47-18 Pioneer District win at Harry Ragsdale Field, on Friday night.
Cook rushed for 193 yards over 26 carries, including touchdown runs of 4 and 32 yards. Snider had 118 yards on 20 carries, including TD runs of 2, 4 and 1 yards.
After getting shut down by the Blues in the first quarter, the Green Wave offense broke the drought in the second with Aidan McGlothlin’s 52-yard touchdown pass to Carson Crigger. That trimmed Parry McCluer’s halftime lead to 20-6.
However, Snider got a defensive touchdown early in the third quarter when he recovered a Green Wave fumble in the end zone — a play at all but took the starch out of Narrows’ offense for the remainder of that shutout stanza. After two unanswered PM scores that frame, the Blues were out front for keeps.
McGlothlin completed 18-of-31 pass attempts for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Kolier Pruett led Narrows receivers with nine catches for 182 yards, including scoring plays of 12 and 70 yards. Crigger had seven catches for 96 yards to go with his TD.
Narrows plays Covington at home on Friday.
