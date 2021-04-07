PRINCETON — Lauren Parrish poured in 24 points and the Princeton Senior High School girls basketball team rolled to a 64-34 win over visiting Oak Hill on Wednesday night.
Laken Dye and Sadie Boggess scored eight points apiece while Maddie Stull and Reagan Southers added seven points apiece.
"Defense led it and Lauren carried us offensively. It was a team effort," said head coach Matt Smith.
Samiah Lynch led the Lady Red Devils with 16 points.
The Lady Tigers (7-4) hope to find replacement opponents for Wyoming East and Westside, both of whom backed out of previously scheduled games this week due to COVID contact tracing concerns.
Boys Games
Independence 71, PikeView 67: Michael McKinney scored 25 to lead the Patriots past the Panthers at Gardner on Wednesday night.
Zack Bolen scored 21 points for Independence and Cyrus Goodson added 16 points.
Dylan Blake scored 18 points with 14 rebounds for PikeView. Jake Coalson added 17 points with 10 boards, Tyler Meadows added 14 points with six rebounds and Kobey Taylor-Williams had 10 points, seven rebounds.
PikeView plays Princeton at home on Friday.
