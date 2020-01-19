BLUEFIELD — Kaulin Parris will be heading to West Virginia University in the fall to be a kicker and a punter for the football team.
Growing up, the Bluefield High football and basketball player was at his best on the basketball court.
“When he was younger he was the better one out of all of us in basketball, football came along and he started kicking and now that’s where he’s going,” teammate Braeden Crews said.
Being humble, Parris says that he and Crews were equally as good as kids. With Parris focusing on football, Crews has become the better basketball player although Parris is a still a key player for the Beavers.
“Basketball was my main sport back then and I really focused on basketball more than anything,” Parris said. “I wouldn’t say I was the best player but me and Braeden we were pretty good back in the day but Braeden is definitely ahead of me now.”
With Bluefield having a number of players who can be the top scorer on any given night, including Parris, he is just focused on his role. Some nights it is to be a scorer and other nights it is to cause havoc on the defensive end while finding open teammates for baskets.
“I just try to do my role each and every night, control what I can control and then my teammates do their roles too,” Parris said.
Known for kicking and punting football on the gridiron, Parris shows off a number of skills on the court for Bluefield. He is able to score from anywhere while also doing the unseen things that help the team win.
“Kaulin does a lot of good things. Good rebounder, very talented as far as driving to the bucket,” Bluefield head coach Buster Large said.
Paris is one of six Beavers who are at least six-foot-three including three in the starting lineup. The height of Bluefield is something that few teams have and is difficult to defend against.
“God has truly blessed our team with a lot of height and you can’t really teach height so it helps a lot,” Parris said.
Even with his height Parris spends most of his time on the perimeter when Bluefield has the ball due to his ability to shoot over the top of defenders who are usually smaller. Parris, Crews and Caden Fuller are the main three-point shooters for the Beavers.
“For us shooters we shoot a lot of shots to get better and make them in the game,” Parris said. “Caden does a heck of a job shooting and Braeden is just a ballplayer.”
Having Crews who scores over 20 points a game defenses focus on stopping him and to prevent that Parris along with the rest of the Beavers need to continuously play well so that no one player is carrying too much of the load.
“We have to do what we can to score and do everything we need to do to be able to get a win,” Parris said.
Being committed to play football for WVU in the fall Parris, along with teammate Sean Martin, could have decided to not play basketball.
It was not even given much thought by Parris to not play due to a number of reasons.
“Coach (Tony) Webster’s done everything, he’d literally do anything for us and we wanted to return a favor and play for him and he knew that we’d play no matter what because this is our last year with the guys we’ve grown up with and we want to finish with a bang,” Parris said.
The Beavers are looking for their ninth straight state tournament appearance and a state title that has eluded them since 2014.
