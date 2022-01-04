ATHENS — The last time the Concord University women’s basketball team played a game, it was on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.The scene will be different when the Mountain Lions take to the court on Wednesday to play West Liberty University in West Virginia’s chilly Northern Panhandle. That will be followed by the first home game of 2022, at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Athens against Wheeling.
The men’s games between the two schools will complete the doubleheaders.
Concord (7-3, 3-2 Mountain East Conference) can edge past West Liberty (9-3, 4-2) in the conference standings with a victory, but it won’t be easy. The Hilltoppers average 80.4 points a game, while Concord has been holding opponents to an average of 68.5 points.
The Mountain Lions went 1-1 on their Hawaiian excursion on Dec. 16-17, and hit the tourist spots as well.
“It was a great experience,” Osborne said. “We got to visit Pearl Harbor, got to go to a luau. They all spent a lot of time at Waikiki Beach. … They learned a lot about Hawaiian culture, and the start of World War II.”
Though classes at Concord do not start until Monday, both the women’s and men’s teams have been back on campus getting ready for the upcoming schedule.
“We’ve had a great week of practice leading into the West Liberty game,” Osborne said. “I think we’re ready to play.”
He cautioned that West Liberty, which went 6-1 in the month of December, is “much improved, probably the most improved team in the league.”
Wheeling (2-8) visits Athens on Saturday afternoon with the third-best scorer in the conference so far this season, Lauren Calhoun (17.2 points per game). Concord’s Riley Fitzwater is eighth in scoring (14.6) in the MEC, and second in rebounding (12.5 boards per game).
The Concord men (4-7, 2-4 MEC) reported back in to coach Todd May about a week ago, and the CU mentor was pleased with their commitment to stay in shape over the break.
“You could tell guys did work while they were gone,” May said on Monday in a press conference on Zoom. “You can tell (they had) done some running, done some conditioning and lifting and some other things while they were home.”
They will need it against West Liberty (11-1, 5-1), which has won seven straight games and averages 96.8 points per outing. The Hilltoppers were ranked eighth in NCAA Division II in the sports information directors’ latest poll released late last month.
West Liberty’s typical game plan involves frequent substitutions of four or five players at a time and trying to out-hustle opponents. May said the WLU roster is “extremely deep,” but that his squad will be ready.
“We like to play fast. We like to get up and down. We’ve always taken the approach of trying to attack their press, and we’ve had some success with it. It comes down to making shots.”
“It’s always tough playing at their place. They get their crowd going into it,” May said. “It’s going to be a good challenge for our guys, and a good return game to get back in the flow of Mountain East play.”
Concord’s scoring leaders are Lual Rahama and Matt Weir, averaging around 15.5 points per game. Rahama has pulled down a team-best 79 rebounds in 11 games, while Weir has 52 assists.
The first men’s opponent to visit the Carter Center in 2022 will be Wheeling (3-9, 2-4) on Saturday.
With few other students on the Athens campus, May said, “So we’ll just have to create our own energy on Saturday…. But then, we’ll have the students the rest of the year. I think that’ll be a huge home-court advantage for us, because they’ve been really, really good for us.”
