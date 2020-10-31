GARDNER — PikeView High School head football coach Jason Spears may or may not know anything about old television western memes. But it’s as if he’s been living one. It’s a lot like “Have Gun, Will Travel.” Except that, instead of a gun — he has a high school football team.
Spears and the PikeView administration have gone to extraordinary lengths to keep the Panthers’ football season moving forward in spite of the most bewildering game conditions in our collective lifetimes. This week has been a case in point.
On Wednesday, the Panthers traveled to Glenville State for a quickly-arranged game with Lincoln. Today, they’ll be ready for a 1 p.m. kickoff with Wahama at Disibbio Sports Complex in Gardner.
The Wahama game will be broadcast today on Willie 94.5 FM at 1 p.m.
“I asked our players, ‘Would you rather be practicing or playing?’ Their decision was they’d rather play than practice. So I said ‘Let’s play some football,’” said Spears, whose squad got home from Wednesday’s 40-26 loss to the Cougars at around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.
Earlier this season, the Panthers collected their lone victory of the season versus Montcalm on a Monday. Then they faced hard-nosed River View at Bradshaw on the following Friday.
“That’s the great thing about this team. There’s no quit in them. That’s the grit that these boys have ... all 16 or 17 of them. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit and praise because some teams end up folding but these guys are still coming out and still competing,” he said.
Now, two games in four days is a pretty tight turnaround at any level of football. There hasn’t been much time to prepare for Wahama. There was even less time to prepare for Lincoln, as far as that goes.
“We pretty much had a day,” Spears said. “We spoke with Lincoln Sunday evening. We made the decision. We told the boys Monday night. We practiced Tuesday whatever little scheme we could use against them with whatever film we had. Then we played on Wednesday.”
It didn’t result in a win. But the points scored indicated that the Panthers offense — one unambiguous measure of PikeView’s progress during a universally surreal season — hasn’t lost all its hard won momentum.
Quarterback Tyler Meadows, versatile wide receiver Dylan Blake and their gritty little band of brothers (some of whom aren’t really that little) continue to work like they are laying a foundation for something.
“They’re looking forward to playing Saturday. There’s a lot of good things we saw on offense [Wednesday night] ... Tyler is in a groove and he’s throwing the ball very well. Dylan’s back in his normal position. He’s catching everything thrown up in the air,” Spears said.
There were no injuries from Wednesday’s game, Spears said, and they were all in good shape and good spirits — looking forward to another game that may be PikeView’s last of the 2020 slate. A tentative regular season finale at Westside on Nov. 6 could be in doubt. In spite of the mad scramble, it’s still ‘one game at a time.’ His kids are all in for Wahama (4-4),
This time, also, they’ve seen more film on their opponent and have a better idea of what’s coming.
“They’re a really good team. They mix it up a little bit. They’re not just a running team or a passing team. They use it all. They’re going to be a tough team to compete with, but I think the boys will be ready. We watched game film on them on the way home [from Wednesday’s game] actually. Luckily, everything is on the [smart phones] now ... and we’ll be prepared to play on Saturday,” Spears said.
“These are tough boys. With everything against them, they’ve competed and worked hard this whole year. When you think about it, we were kind of worried that we wouldn’t be able to finish the season. Here we are coming up for game nine on Saturday. That’s a win of its own.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.