GARDNER — After a tough season start, the PikeView Panthers finally got their chance to play the part of the predator.
Logan Cook rushed for 103 yards, including a 38-yard rushing touchdown and PikeView finally got a notch in the left hand column in a 14-0 shutout of visiting Liberty-Raleigh at Disibbio Sports Complex on Friday night.
“We had a difficult time last week. We didn’t have Peyton Greer last week and Braydon Mullins, a freshman quarterback, stepped in. He did an excellent job, but we just had a few mishaps,” said PikeView head coach Jason Spears.
“I don’t care if it’s a shutout or if we win 50-48 … as long as we get a win.”
Spears credited a second-half revelation during last week’s loss to Van that set the tone for this week’s drought-breaker.
“Against Van, in the second half our defense realized if they play more aggressive, pursue and tackle, good things can happen. They just transferred that to this week and defense pretty much just dominated the game tonight,” said Spears, whose team confined the visiting Raiders to 75 yards of total offense.
Spears credited his linebackers and defensive line with a special shout-out to defensive tackle Marcus Matney and defensive end Jason Cochran for setting the tone for the entire defensive unit.
Austin Shrewsbury pounded out 38 yards and added a 15-yard scoring run for the Panthers, who successfully controlled the clock and let the defense to the heavy lifting.
PikeView travels to Westside next week.
Hurley 42, Phelps 12
PHELPS, Ky. — Kevin Looney rushed for 191 yards and scored four touchdowns and the Rebels rolled to a lopsided road victory over Phelps, Ky.
Looney found the end zone on scoring runs of 16, 9 and 82 yards, also reeling in a 38 yard touchdown reception thrown by Landon Bailey.
Bailey scored on a 32-yard scoring run while Cannan Shaffer scored on a 5-yard TD plunge.
Hurley led 22-0 at the half.
The Rebels travel to River View next week.
Rye Cove 47, Bland County 6
CLINCHPORT, Va. — The War Eagles pounded out 366 yards in a collective rushing effort en route to defeating the visiting Bears in a non-conference contest.
Rye Cove quarterback Landon Lane passed for 151 yards, including touchdown passes of 23, 32 and 36 yards to Luke Jessee. The War Eagles (3-0) also got a defensive score on a Pick 6 by defensive back Logan Barnette.
Bland (0-2) got on the board in the fourth quarter on quarterback Jack Johnson’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Ian Looney. Johnson passed for 59 yards and led Bears rushing with 45 yards.
Buffalo 62,
Mount View 22
WELCH — Previously winless Buffalo won in a big way, stunning the Golden Knights at Vic Nystrom Stadium.
Mount View finally answered the stampeding visitors late in the third quarter on a 14-yard scoring run by Ryan Long capped by a Jonathan Huff 2-point conversion run.
Huff scored again, snagging a 47 yard Long touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. The conversion attempt failed.
The Knights’ biggest play of the night also fell in the final frame: a 77-yard scoring punt return by Jaylen Hall. Huff hit Tanner Caves for the subsequent 2-point conversion pass.
Mount View travels to Summers County next week.
Late Result
Princeton 20, Oak Hill 17 (3 OT)
OAK HILL — The Princeton Tigers emerged a 20-17 winner in triple overtime at Oak Hill.
For more details, go to bdtonline.com for the complete story.
