GARDNER — Playing basketball in college has always been a goal for PikeView High School senior Makenzee Shrewsbury, but injuries had put that in doubt.
It is no longer in doubt as Shrewsbury has signed to play college basketball for Concord University battling through injuries that robbed her of 1 1/2 season of playing in high school.
Overcoming the injuries and the rehabilitations that followed was not an easy task.
“If you had to go through all the surgeries that she went through, I don’t know how she did it. For some people one surgery and they would have been done but that’s not her,” PikeView head coach Karen Miller said.
Shrewsbury’s did not play her freshman year as she recovered from an injury with her focus on getting back to health so that she could contribute.
“I knew I had to come back for my team and I wanted it more than anything and I really think that’s what kept me going,” Shrewsbury said.
Shrewsbury suffered her second knee injury in January of her junior year which put her out for the rest of the year. During the long recovery Shrewsbury’s teammates helped her return to the level she was at before the injury.
“I knew it was a major setback and I knew I was probably take a long, long time to get back to where I needed to be but they kept me going. They were all there for me and they pushed me to come back just as strong as I was before,” Shrewsbury said.
On a team where all seven players could score led by Laken McKinney and Shiloh Bailey in the post, the five-foot-nine guard has focused on doing whatever she can to help the team. Some nights it was scoring and others it was rebounding, assisting or playing strong defense.
“She’s hit some big shots outside for us and she’ll do rebounding,” Miller said. “She’ll do whatever she can for her team.”
In the regional co-final game against Wyoming East she helped PikeView build up an insurmountable lead by scoring nine points in the second quarter and tying for a team-high 16 points as the Panthers advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2013.
It was not a smooth senior year for Shrewsbury as she injured her ankle at the start of January in the Big Atlantic Classic. Despite initial worries Shrewsbury returned to play a key role down the stretch for PikeView which was in the state semifinals when the season was canceled.
“At first we thought there’s no way she would comeback and then we finally got some good news and she was able to comeback and start playing,” Miller said.
She was unable to go on an official visit to Concord before signing but spent a lot of time talking to the coaches and getting a feel for the program which went 21-9 this past season under 20-year head coach Kenny Osborne.
“I never really got to go on an official visit, meet the team or anything but just from watching the games and talking to the coaches it really felt like it was the best fit for me,” Shrewsbury said.
Playing a role in the decision was how close it was to home which gives the ability for family and friends to continue watching Shrewsbury play on the court.
Shrewsbury is the second player from this year’s PikeView girls basketball team to be continuing to play collegiately, McKinney is signed to WVU Tech.
“She’s just a dedicated person and I think she will be a great asset to Concord and I’m just thankful she’s getting the opportunity to play basketball in the next level,” Miller said.
“I know its a dream for her to get this opportunity but I’m just so proud of her.”
