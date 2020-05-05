We hunters like to think of ourselves as a rugged lot. We figure we are pretty self-reliant, hardy, and not affected by flood, fire, and famine as the garden variety human type. For the most part I would agree with all this, but now we are involved in a worldwide mess that has basically turned most our lives upside down. Again, hunters believe we are usually above the fray of most disasters, natural and otherwise. Has the COVID19 pandemic affected hunters and hunting? Well, let’s talk about that.
It could be said that this situation hit at the time of year to affect less hunting seasons than it could have. The major shutdowns around the country have occurred in March and April and to most of us that means spring turkey season. This time period is right in the middle of most spring seasons around the country, and several states addressed this early and suspended nonresident hunting licenses and turkey tags for this year, Kansas, Nebraska, and Kentucky included. This is also the time for some states to have a spring bear season, and these too have been affected. Alaska originally cancelled bear season for black and brown bears (grizzlies) but reopened the season for residents after Alaskans raised Cain about it.
The upside of this so far is that spring turkey and bear seasons do not draw near the numbers of hunters as the various fall seasons, mainly for deer. Whitetail deer in the east, and mule deer (and whitetails) in the west put more hunter boots on the ground than anything else. So with the pandemic hitting in the early spring it has pretty much sunk spring turkey season numbers for nonresidents, but will not hurt the overall hunting related economy as much as this happening in the fall. That said, some states, like Kansas and Nebraska see a lot of out of state hunters and I would bet outfitters and guides in those areas will have a hard go of it until this fall.
I spoke with Mark Hatfield, National Director of Conservation Services for the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) and he explained the effect of COVID19 on hunting may be shown in three different areas. First, is the direct impact of license sales being affected by the pandemic, many states will report a drop in sales especially for nonresidents. Along with this the accompanying travel restrictions will hinder traditional multiple states hunting that many spring turkey hunters do.
Next, increased hunting by residents could affect the numbers of turkeys taken this season. With many people not working some states are reporting increased hunter activity, West Virginia has already seen an increased reported kill for the April 18-19 Youth season with the numbers being about 25% up from last year. Now for most areas this will not make much difference for the future, but increased activity on some public land could affect quota hunts for next year. All of this is still to be determined you understand, because we are still having season in most areas and don’t have all the numbers yet.
The third area in which this may affect hunting according to Mark Hatfield at NWTF is that the increased use of public land in general, hikers, and others during social distancing, could cause land managers to look at some management plans differently for next year. We just do not know yet. I would guess that once we get back to some semblance of normal, (if we ever do) the numbers of visitors will go down.
There could be another side of the Coronavirus debacle that many of us have not thought about. The economic impact of this pandemic will be brutal and could be shown in its effect on the disbursement of important funds with Pittman Robertson Act and Dingell-Johnson money. These funds take excise tax money from the sale of firearms, ammunition, fishing gear, and other outdoor related goods and disperse it to the various states for use in conservation related projects. Less people hunting and traveling to hunt could result in a decrease in these funds. Important nonprofit conservation and hunting related groups like the NWTF, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, and the Sportsman’s Alliance among many others could see some hard times as sportsman with less disposable income will not be able to contribute as much. Fewer resources for these groups will mean less to spend on vital conservation projects and supporting hunters against anti-hunting groups.
“If any good comes from all this it is that many people have turned back to nature, getting outside, hiking, and hopefully back to hunting,” said Director Steven McDaniel with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “Maybe there will be some positive results for the outdoors and hunting when this is all over.”
I share your hope Director McDaniel. We will get through this my brothers and sisters in camo, we hunters are a tough bunch.
