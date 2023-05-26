EAST RIVER — Freshman Sophie Scarberry was a heads-up help as the unbeaten Graham girls soccer team continued its postseason quest on Thursday evening.
The G-Girls opened Region 2D tournament play with a convincing 4-0 win against the Gate City Blue Devils at East River Soccer Complex. Scarberry’s headers into the net provided the final two goals.
Graham (16-0) head coach Lee Brown said, “Once the game started, they kind of dialed in, and they were there.”
Midfielder Emma Spaulding said, “I think we have to think of every game like we’re trying to dig out of a hole, so we come out more aggressive and stronger than we did the last game.”
Gate City (6-11-1) pushed the ball up top early, and got first try at a score. Bekah Reid wound up one-on-one against the Graham keeper, but her attempt sailed just over the crossbar of the goal.
It was the Blue Devils’ only attempt of the half.
The first goal came from a familiar source. Forward Ella Dales took an assist from Cadence Owen and fired a shot from 16 feet out into the empty right corner of the Gate City goal in the eighth minute.
Late in the first half, Gate City let an own goal into the net and Graham took a 2-0 margin into the locker room. As the Blue Devils walked off the pitch, standout Brooke Stokes consoled her teammate who unloosed the errant ball.
Owen was a quiet force for Graham, hustling to control 50-50 balls and send passes on to teammates. She hurt her left leg early in the second half, but returned midway through the period.
Scarberry zeroed in on a deflected shot and headed it over the Gate City goalkeeper’s hands for the third goal, with 13:37 to go. About five minutes later, she capped the scoring with another header into the right corner.
She said the initial goal was “the first time I ever scored off a header, actually. It was just something my body told me to do.”
Brown said, “She comes off the sideline for us, every game. And she just brings a ton of energy for us every game, too.”
Scarberry praised the cooperation that marks her team. “No goals would be scored, and our wins would not be possible, without every single one of us working together,” she said.
Spaulding said, “Through this team, and how we’ve bonded throughout this whole time, and working through practices, our communication just keeps getting better and better.”
Gate City head coach Chris Mann said his team had “accomplished a lot this year … They’ve just grown so much over this year. We started out slow, but as the season went, … we started closing the gaps on people.”
He said, “Graham’s an excellent team. We held our ground. We just made some mistakes of our own, and a great team like that takes advantage of your mistakes, and that’s what they did tonight.”
The semifinal round of the playoffs will be hosted by Wise County Central, in keeping with a predetermined rotation of regional tournament hosting duties between the two districts.
Graham will advance to take on either Union or Virginia High at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
