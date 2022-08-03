WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Second round leaders Ryan Bilby of Follansbee and Noah Mullens of Milton were joined by Cam Roan of Huntington in a three-way tie for the lead at two under par 208 on Tuesday after three days of play in the 103rd West Virginia Amateur.
The tournament, played on the Meadows Course at The Greenbrier, is presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston, sponsored by United Bank and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association.
Brian Anania of Hurricane, currently tied for seventh, scored six birdies today, while Jacob Nickell of Wheeling, currently tied for 17th, scored six birdies and one eagle in the third round.
“Congratulations to those who made the cut leading into the final two rounds of play,” said Astorg Auto General Sales Manager Tyler Astorg.
“This event is getting better each year with the partnerships of Astorg Auto, Mercedes-Benz and United Bank.”
“While the Meadows Course was in great shape today, competitors battled difficult windy conditions during the third round of play on the Meadows Course after a 40 minute weather delay before the first starting time this morning,” said The Greenbrier’s Head Golf Pro Hill Herrick.
The leaders going into Wednesday’s final round are:
Cam Roam of Huntington, (-2) 208; Davey Jude of Kermit, (-2) 208; Ryan Bilby of Follansbee, (-2) 208; Noah Mullens of Milton, (-1) 209; Pat Carter of Hurricane, (+1) 211; Christian McKisic of Buckhannon, (+1) 211; Brian Anania of Hurricane, (+2) 212; Cory Hoshor of Scott Depot, (+2) 212; Kyle Wensel of Wheeling, (+2) 212; Mitchell Lehigh of Huntington, (+3) 213; Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville, (+3) 213; Nick Dent of Lewisburg, (+3) 213; and Joseph Kalaskey of South Charleston, (+3) 213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.