JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Princeton Rays scored four runs in the sixth inning to pull away for what concluded as a 7-3 Appalachian League victory over the Johnson City Cardinals at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, on Sunday night.
The P-Rays (24-27) knocked out 10 hits on the night, including a one out solo homer by Nate Soria in the second inning.
Gionti Turner went 2-for-5 with three RBIs to lead the Princeton lineup. Brett Wisely went Aldenis Sanchez went 3-for-4 for the Rays, while Brett Wisely went 2-for-5.
The Princeton pitchers collectively struck out 14 Johnson City batters.
Taj Bradley got the start for the P-Rays, striking out six and walking three over his 4 1-3 inning shift, allowing two earned runs off five hits. Relief pitcher Bryan Herrera collected the victory, also striking out six and walking three over 3 2-3 innings.
The next game of the road series will be played today at Johnson City. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.
Bristol 14, Bluefield 5
BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Pirates hammered out 17 hits en route to a lopsided win over the Bluefield Jays at Boyce Cox Field.
Jesus Valdez went 3-for-5 with five RBIs, including two doubles and a two-run home run. Aaron Shackleford went 2-for-5 with three RBIs for the BriBucs, including a two-run blast in the eighth inning. Enny Ordonez went 4-for-5 with an RBI. Yoyner Fajardo and Jake Wright each hit doubles.
Dante Mendoza pitched four shutout innings against the Bluefield Jays (25-26) and relief pitcher Saul De La Cruz picked up his first win of the season.
Spencer Horwitz went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Bluefield, which had 11 hits on the evening. Ryan Sloniger had two hits with a double, Justin Ammons went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Miguel Hiraldo had a double and Davis Schneider had two hits.
Bluefield continues its series at Bristol tonight. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
