ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Wild pitches haunted the Princeton Rays Wednesday night in a 7-6 loss to the Elizabethton Twins at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
The Rays were up two runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth before a hit by pitch double put runners on second and third. Both runners scored on wild pitches to send the game to extras.
After the Rays took the lead in the top of the tenth a fielding error scored the tying run and a wild pitch on a strikeout with the bases loaded ended the game. The Rays threw six wild pitches in the game.
Taj Bradley allowed two runs in his five inning start while striking out five and walking three. In two innings of relief Angel Felipe allowed one run and struck out four. Mitchell Walters allowed two runs in his two innings of relief and Ryan Allain only could get two outs in the tenth.
The Rays opened the scoring with a bases loaded triple by Brett Wisely in the fifth inning. Wisely drove in Aldenis Sanchez, who had doubled, with a ground ball in the seventh inning. A passed ball to score Jake Guenther gave the Rays a 5-2 lead in the eighth.
The Twins chipped away with a run in the bottom of the eighth before tying in the ninth.
The lead was immediately taken back by the Rays in the tenth as Luis Leon singled in Jelfry Marte who had been placed on second to start the inning.
Yunior Martinez and Nick Schnell each had two hits and a steal for the Rays in a game that featured 13 runs and only 12 hits.
Princeton finishes the three-game series today having split the first two games of the series with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
