PRINCETON — A five-run first inning and a four-run fifth were all that the Princeton Rays (18-18) needed to beat the Burlington Royals 9-4 at Hunnicutt Field Friday night.
After allowing two runs in the top of the first the Rays responded with five runs in the bottom half. Singles by Brett Wisely and Luis Leon put two runners on base for the team’s best home run hitter, Diego Infante, and he delivered with his ninth home run of the season. Gionti Turner and Jake Guenther followed with singles before a two-run double by Kevin Melendez.
Matthew Peguero starter for the Rays and went 3 1/3 innings allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits. He was replaced with Eleardo Cabrera who went 1 1/3 innings allowing one run due to three walks.
The Rays struck again in the fifth inning with four runs as Angelo Armenta walked and Jelfry Marte singled before Leon hit a three-run homer. Infante followed with his second home run of the season.
With the two home runs Infante extended his hitting streak to 14 games and Leon extended his own streak to eight games with two hits.
Eight of the nine starters for the Rays had a hit off Royals pitching as they had four hits in six at-bats with runners in scoring position.
Stanly Sabino (2-0) struck out four hitters in 2 1/3 innings of relief while allowing only one hit and Brayden Theriot finishes the game with two scoreless inning striking out two Royals.
The second game of the three-game series is today at 6:30 p.m.
Bluefield 2, Danville 0
DANVILLE, Va. — Hits were in short supply Friday night at Dan Daniel Memorial Park as the Bluefield Blue Jays (18-18) and the Danville Braves (15-22) combined for eight in a pitcher’s duel.
The Blue Jays and Braves came into the game with pitching staff that had given up the most runs in the Appalachian League this season but nine pitchers combined to give up only two runs.
Alejandro Melean started for the Jays but came out with an injury after recording two outs. He was relieved by Juan Acosta who went 4 1/3 innings, a season-high, striking out three and only allowing two hits.
The only runs of the game came in the seventh inning where Blue Jay Joseph Reyes singled and on the eighth pitch of the at-bat D.J. Daniels hit his fourth home run of the season.
Reyes had two of the Jays four hits and Ryan Sloniger hit a single.
Luis Alvarez threw a scoreless sixth inning and Yunior Hinojosa allowed no runs in his two innings of relief escaping a leadoff double in the eighth.
A hitless ninth inning was thrown by Kyle Huckaby with two strikeouts for his second save of the season.
The series continues today at Dan Daniel Memorial Park with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
