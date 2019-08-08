PRINCETON — A five-run seventh inning proved to be the difference Wednesday night at Hunnicutt Field and the Pulaski Yankees beat the Princeton Rays 6-4 in eight innings.
Despite having allowed the third-most runs the P-Rays (21-26) pitchers held their own for the first 24 innings of the series with the Yankees (32-15) only scoring four runs.
Pulaski struggled to get clutch hits in the first six inning but came up big in the seventh. Princeton reliever Ryan Allain gave up a single and double to score one run and cut the lead to two before being relieved by Bryan Herrera.
Herrera has been the top reliever for the Rays this season allowing runs in only one of his 12 appearances. He struggled from the outset walking two straight hitters to load the bases, coming into the game he had only four walks in 20 innings.
A sacrifice fly to right field scored one run and advanced the other two before both of them scored on a single.
It was the best start of the season for Aldor Rodriguez allowing one run in five innings. In his last start Rodriguez allowed seven runs in 2 2/3 innings.
Rodriguez stuck out four and gave up five hits with the only run coming on a solo home run in the fifth.
The most trouble that Rodriguez got into was in the first inning where a double was followed by a single, but the Pulaski runner was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double. Rodriguez got a strikeout and groundout to escape the inning scoreless.
The Rays offense only managed to get five hits but took advantage of five early walks to score four runs.
Consecutive walks to Nate Soria and Brett Wisely opened the third inning for the Rays before a double by Diego Infante scored Soria.
Wisely and Infante scored on a single by Jake Guenther that was just out of the reach of the drawn-in second baseman.
Infante has been one of the key run producers for the P-Rays with 28 runs batted in this season and ten home runs.
Schnell continued his hot streak with a double to begin the fifth inning and scored when Gionti Turner sent a single just past the glove of the Yankees third baseman.
Rays shortstop Angelo Armenta kept a run off the board in the sixth inning with a diving catch on a line drive to end the inning.
Allain threw a scoreless sixth inning but could not get an out in the seventh. Herrera pitched a scoreless eighth after giving up the lead in the seventh.
Yankees reliever Tyler Johnson kept the Rays off the bases with 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief and struck out six.
After losing the series against East Division leading Pulaski the P-Rays now take on the Bluefield Blue Jays in the Mercer Cup.
The three-game series beginning today at Bowen Field could determine the winner of the cup with the teams having split the first six meetings.
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
———
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.