BLUEFIELD, Va. – The hits just kept coming at Bowen Field on Saturday night, and the Princeton Rays made the most of theirs, holding off the Bluefield Blue Jays for an 11-10 victory and climbing within one win of clinching the Mercer Cup for 2019.
On a mild summer evening at Bowen Field, the two franchises combined for 29 hits as they sought to break a 4-4 tie in their competition this year. The result of the exciting battle was in doubt until the final pitch, played out before a crowd listed at 1,045.
Early home runs by Princeton’s Blake Schnell and Gionti Turner helped the Rays (23-27) craft an 11-6 lead at the midpoint of the fourth inning.
Schnell’s homer to left center, his fifth of the campaign, gave the visitors a quick 1-0 advantage in the first.
The starting pitchers for both teams were roughed up in the early going. Seth Johnson lasted just one inning for the Rays, allowing five hits and four earned runs. Bluefield’s Roither Hernandez was done in the third stanza after giving up seven hits, including the two home runs. The Rays scored 10 runs off of him, six of them earned.
Bluefield (25-25) scored the final four runs of the game but could not regain the lead.
P.K. Morris knocked the ball over the right-field wall in the fourth – his fifth home run of the year -- to bring the Blue Jays within two runs. In the next inning, Miguel Hiraldo’s single got Eric Rivera home for the final 11-10 margin.
Bluefield relievers Juan Acosta and Adams Cuevas limited Princeton to one run in 6 2/3 innings on the mound. Cuevas gave up one hit and one walk in three effective scoreless innings.
Stanly Sabino pitched three relief innings for Princeton and picked up the win to go 3-0 this season, though he surrendered seven hits and five earned runs.
Addison Moss, assigned to Princeton at the start of the week, came in for the bottom of the ninth. The 2019 draft pick chalked up his first Appy League save.
Blue Jays outfielder Justin Ammons faced Moss with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Ammons saw eight pitches, fouling off a couple of offerings after working a full count. He singled to center, representing the potential tying run.
Hiraldo, the next batter, hit a flyout to end the contest.
Aldenis Sanchez batted 3 for 5 for Princeton, with a single, double and triple. The Rays got two hits each from Schnell, Turner and Diego Infante. Turner recorded three RBI.
Ammons was 4 for 5 at the plate on Saturday, and now has gone 11 for 19 in his past four games. Morris drove in three runs on a 2-for-3 night that included a pair of walks.
The Mercer Cup trophy is awarded annually to the team with the most wins in head-to-head competition between Princeton and Bluefield. The final two games in the 11-game schedule will take place Aug. 21-22 in Princeton.
Bluefield now moves on for a three-game series in Bristol, and will start a six-game homestand on Thursday.
Princeton travels today to Johnson City for the start of a three-game set, followed by eight straight home games at Hunnicutt Field beginning on Thursday.
Wednesday is the last off day for the Appalachian League this season.
At Bowen Field at Peters Ballpark
Princeton…..145 100 000 – 11 12 1
Bluefield…….420 310 000 – 10 17 4
Seth Johnson, Stanly Sabino (2), Carter Bach (5), Ryan Jackson (7), Addison Moss (9) and Kevin Melendez. Roither Hernandez, Juan Acosta (3), Adams Cuevas (7) and Anthony Morales. W – Sabino (3-0). L – Hernandez (2-4). Sv – Moss (1). Att – 1,045.
