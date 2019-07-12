KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A ninth inning comeback came up short for the Princeton Rays (10-13) in a 9-8 loss Friday night against the Kingsport Mets (11-12) at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Down 9-3 after seven innings the Rays almost tied the game up in the ninth with runners on the corner and two outs after scoring three runs in the inning.
Luis Leon cut the deficit to two runs with a double that scored Nick Schnell and Diego Infante with no outs. A groundout by Jhosner Vargas scored Leon and moved Gionti Turner to second before he stole third with two outs.
The Rays starter Taj Bradley (0-3) was cruising along on the mound threw four scoreless innings but only recorded two outs in the fifth allowing five runs, one earned and striking out six. The Mets loaded the bases with one out and two fielding errors in a span of three hitters scored four runs. Carter Bach replaced Bradley and allowed two RBI singles to increase the lead to four.
A two-run homer in the fourth by Turner opened the scoring for Rays and Leon extended his hitting streak to 14 games with three hits.
The Rays scored one run in the seventh with Angelo Armenta scoring from second on a wild pitch strike three and subsequent throwing error. Leon scored on a single by Vargas in the eighth and a fielding error scored Turner who had singled.
Bach allowed four runs in his 2 1/3 innings of relief with three strikeouts and Bryan Herrera threw a scoreless eighth inning.
Princeton begins a four-game series against Bluefield in the Mercer Cup at Bowen Field with first pitch today at 6:30 p.m.
Pulaski 9, Bluefield 3
PULASKI, Va. — Nothing went right in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Bluefield Blue Jays (12-11) as they lost to the Pulaski Yankees (13-9) Friday night at Calfee Park.
The Jays had a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the seventh but made three errors and gave up six hits as the Yankees scored eight runs to take a commanding lead with just two innings left.
Alejandro Melean was very good for the Jays allowing one run in five innings on three hits while striking out seven. Luis Alvarez (0-1) threw a scoreless sixth but could not get an out in the seventh allowing five runs, two earned, and Adams Cuevas gave up three unearned runs before getting out of the inning. Kyle Huckaby threw a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts.
PK Morris hit his fourth home run of the season in the second inning for the Jays and Angel Camacho added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to score Miguel Hiraldo.
Hiraldo drove in a run in the seventh with a triple that followed Eric Rivera’s second triple of the season.
Bluefield returns home looking to take a lead in the Mercer Cup that is tied at one after two games.
