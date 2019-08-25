TUSCULUM, Tenn. — A strong start from Jose Lopez led the Princeton Rays to a 6-2 victory over the Greeneville Reds Sunday evening at Pioneer Park.
Lopez went six innings for the P-Rays allowing only two runs, one earned and striking out four. In his last five starts he has given up only four earned runs lowering his season ERA to 2.54.
Aldenis Sanchez led off the game with a single and moved to second on a ground out before Jake Guenther drove him in with a single to left field.
The Rays (31-34) added two more in the third when Abiezel Ramirez reached on a bunt single and advanced to third on a Luis Leon single. The bases were loaded when Guenther walked and Diego Infante knocked in two runs with a single to left field.
Carter Bach threw an 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and Mitchell Walters picked up the save going 1 1/3 innings with two strike outs. Walters had to work out of a bases loaded jam in the eighth he caused with two walks.
Three insurance runs were added in the ninth inning. Yunior Martinez reached on an error and then stole second before scoring on a single by Sanchez. A Ramirez single and Leon walk loaded the bases for Guenther to drive in two with a double.
Guenther had three hits to go along with his three RBIs to raise his season total to 28 and Infante’s two RBIs increased his team-high total of 45.
Sanchez and Ramirez each had a pair of hits as the Rays had four hits with runners in scoring position.
The Rays will play Pulaski in a three-game series to end the season with the first two games being away with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
Kingsport 3, Bluefield 0
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A pitcher’s duel occurred Sunday evening at Hunter Wright Stadium with the Bluefield Blue Jays and Kingsport Mets combining for eight hits in as the Mets completed the three-game sweep.
The Jays (30-34) were held scoreless for the second time in a week by five Mets (33-32) pitchers who limited them to four hits. Seven walks were drawn by the Blue Jays but they could not get the clutch hit.
Eric Rivera, Justin Ammons, Joseph Reyes and D.J. Daniels each had a single while Davis Schneider reached base three times on walks.
Jays starting pitcher Felipe Castaneda went 2 1/3 innings allowing two runs on four walks and one hit. In relief Meliton Reyes went 3 1/3 scoreless innings striking out one and giving up one hit.
For the first time in 11 appearances Austin Havekost gave up an earned run allowing one in his two innings on the mound along with striking out two.
Bluefield threatened in the fourth inning with runners on second and third but a strike out ended the inning and in the fifth the bases were loaded with two outs before a ground out ended the threat.
The Jays return home for the final series of the season beginning today against the Burlington Royals with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
