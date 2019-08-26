PULASKI, Va. — Despite losing a bid for a no-hitter in the seventh inning the Princeton Rays came out victorious over the Pulaski Yankees 6-2 Monday night at Calfee Park.
The lone base runner allowed through six innings was a walk in the fifth inning. Reliever Trevor Bridgen got one out in seventh before back-to-back doubles ended the no-hit bid and a possible third shutout in four games for the Rays.
If completed it would have been the first no-hitter thrown by the Princeton Rays who were on the wrong side off a no-hitter against the Danville Braves on Aug. 11, 2009, with Cory Rasmus throwing the entire game.
P-Rays starter Matthew Peguero sent down all 12 batters he faced with one strikeout. It was the third start this season and second straight that Peguero did not allow a run.
Bridgen went 2 2/3 innings of relief allowing two runs on three hits while striking out five. Brayden Theriot picked up his first save of the season by going 2 1/3 scoreless innings striking out two.
The Rays continued to score early as Aldenis Sanchez walked to start the game and followed it with a stolen base before moving to third on a passed ball. He scored on a ground out by Jake Guenther.
Luis Leon had two hits on the night including a two-run homer in the third inning, his fourth of the season.
A walk and a stolen base by Daiwer Castellanos in the fourth were followed by an RBI single from Angelo Armenta. Diego Infante picked up his team-leading 46th RBI with a singe that scored Leon in the fifth inning.
After being hit by a pitch Abiezel Ramirez scored on a double from Gionti Turner in the eighth inning.
The teams play again today at Calfee Park with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
Burlington 3,
Bluefield 2
BLUEFIELD — The bases were loaded with one out in the bottom of the ninth for the Bluefield Blue Jays but they could not score as a line out and fly out left their comeback one run short Monday night against the Burlington Royals.
A walk and two singles loaded the bases but the second and third hitters in the Blue Jays lineup could not tie the game.
The Jays scored one run in the seventh as Eric Rivera scored from second on a throwing error by the Royals second baseman. The deficit was cut to one in the eighth inning when Rivera drove in Miguel Hiraldo with a sacrifice fly.
Blue Jays starter Jol Concepcion only lasted one inning giving up two runs on a home run. Adams Cuevas relieved him and threw four scoreless inning with six strikeouts.
Luis Alvarez allowed one run in his two innings on the mound while walking two and Kyle Huckaby threw two scoreless innings.
The Blue Jays only had six hits with Leonardo Jimenez and Justin Ammons getting two each. There were six walks by the Royals pitching but the Jays went two-for-11 with runners in scoring position.
The three-game series continues today with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
