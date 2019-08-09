BLUEFIELD, Va. -- The Princeton Rays saw to it on Friday night that the Mercer Cup is all tied up, again.
A five-run Ray blast in the fifth inning broke a 3-3 tie wide open and Princeton glided to a 12-5 victory in the series with neighbor Bluefield on the Blue Jays' turf in Charles A. Peters Baseball Park. Both sides have now won four games in the 11-game competition.
Both teams managed just four hits in Thursday's 2-1 Bluefield win. Princeton manager Danny Sheaffer was asked on Friday night what had changed.
"It's just baseball," the veteran manager said. "We come out and swing the bat well, every day. It doesn't matter who we play. We get good at-bats. (On Thursday), we hit some balls hard, at guys. We ran into a pretty good pitcher yesterday, too."
"We swung the bats pretty good, today."
Princeton right fielder Diego Infante, who drove in four runs on Friday, had a more succinct answer, delivered with the translation help of coach Wearnner Rincones: "We made quick adjustments to all the pitches," Infante said.
Before the first inning was in the books on Friday, the teams had exceeded the total run production of their previous game. The score was tied 2-2 after Jelfry Marte and Nick Schnell scored the first of their three runs each in the game for Princeton (22-27) and Bluefield (25-24) responded with scores by leadoff batters Eric Rivera and Leonardo Jimenez.
The Rays used back-to-back sacrifice plays to get Nate Soria home for a 3-2 lead in the third. Bluefield again tied it in the next inning via three straight singles by Andres Guerra, Justin Ammons and Steward Berroa.
Princeton's Angelo Armenta led off the fifth with a massive home run over right-center field, generating his 14th RBI of the season. The Rays went on to tally four more runs, stringing together six hits before an out was recorded.
The outburst ended the start of Bluefield pitcher Sam Ryan, who was charged with eight runs, six of them earned. He struck out four batters and walked none.
The Blue Jays defense finally ended the top of the fifth on a double play initated by an outfield catch by Ammons. He then threw to the plate for the third out.
Ammons also batted 3 for 4 for Bluefield.
The Rays pulled starter Christian Fernandez after the fourth inning. Relievers Angel Felipe and Brayden Theriot combined for four scoreless innings, allowing three hits.
Felipe said about pitching in the Bluefield venue, "Not difficult. I am very confident in my team and my coaches, and I have confidence in our other pitchers. I feel very comfortable."
Bluefield retired 11 Princeton batters in a row in the late innings, but the Rays' offense returned in the ninth, scoring four times with two outs on the board. The final surge included a double by Infante with the bases loaded.
"I had four at-bats without a base hit, so I was trying to make good contact with the ball," Infante said.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Blue Jays got doubles from Rivera and Davis Schneider, and benefitted from Princeton's fourth error of the game, to tally the game's final two runs.
Plenty of activity is planned in and over Bowen Field this evening for the concluding game of the Blue Jays' homestand.
The pregame entertainers will be a band with local roots, Ruff Kut, that features a broad mix in its repertoire. The president of Minor League Baseball, Pat O'Conner, is expected to be in attendance.
The game ball is to be delivered by Bluefield mascot "Baby Jay," who will fly in to the ballpark on a helicopter provided by West Virginia State Sen. Chandler Swope.
Postgame fireworks are planned courtesy of Bill Cole.
The 2019 Mercer Cup will come down to two more games after today's contest, to be played in Princeton on Aug. 21-22, weather permitting.
Sheaffer said, "Every game's important. I don't look at the standings; I don't know if they do, either. We try to win every game.
"Obviously, these games with Bluefield take on some significance, this time of year. It gives us something to play for, as well as them."
Asked about the approach to today's game, he said, "I think it'll be a short memory on their (Bluefield's) part. I think they'll come out ready to play, and start out 0-0.
"We've got a good guy on the mound going (Seth Johnson). I'm sure they do, too. So, it'll be a dogfight."
At Bowen Field at Peters Ballpark
Princeton........201 050 004 -- 12 11 4
Bluefield.........200 100 002 -- 5 13 1
Christian Fernandez, Angel Felipe (5), Brayden Theriot (7), Mitchell Walters (9) and Nathan Soria. Sam Ryan, Julian Valdez (5), Aldo Ovando (8), Yunior Hinojosa (9) and Andres Guerra. W -- Felipe. L -- Ryan. HR -- Armenta (2), 5th, 0 on. Att -- 650.
