PRINCETON — In baseball as with everything else, big things have small beginnings.
An error by Princeton Rays left fielder Aldenis Sanchez with two outs in the sixth inning allowed Ryder Green to score the only run the Pulaski Yankees would need to collect a 1-0 Appalachian League victory over the P-Rays at Hunnicutt Field, on Monday night.
Green, who went 0-for-3 on the day for Pulaski (31-14), reached on a walk issued by pitcher Taj Bradley, who advanced Green into scoring position on a wild pickoff throw.
Saul Torres, who went 0-for-4 for the Yankees, collected the winning RBI.
The two errors marred a spirited quid pro quo pitching duel between the Princeton and Pulaski respective pitching staffs. Collectively three Yankees hurlers struck out 12 and walked two while harmlessly scattering six hits. Princeton’s four arms were good for 12 combined strikeouts and one walk, scattering seven hits.
Yankees starter Randy Vasquez (3-1) collected the win and Mitch Spence got his second save of the season. Bradley (1-5) got the downside decision for the P-Rays (20-25).
Princeton gets another crack at the Yankees tonight at Hunnicutt Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
———
Greeneville 4, Bluefield 3
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Miguel Hiraldo went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Bluefield Blue Jays, who fell short in an Appalachian League road game with the Greeneville Reds.
PK Morris went 2-for-5 for the Bluefield Jays (22-23) and DJ Daniels and Joseph Reyes each had a double and an RBI.
Bluefield faces the Reds again tonight in Greeneville. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
