KINGSPORT — The Princeton Rays (10-12) came back from a five-run deficit against the Kingsport Mets (10-12) only to give up two runs in the eighth to lose 8-6 at Hunter Wright Stadium Thursday night.
The Rays scored five runs in the fourth inning with five hits and two fielding errors by the Mets. Kevin Melendez and Jhosner Vargas had two straight singles before both scoring on two fielding errors in a row. Gionti Turner who reached on an error was able to score from third as Yunior Martinez was caught stealing second. Angelo Armenta doubled and came around to score on a Diego Infante single before Luis Leon tied the game with an RBI single.
Trevor Bridgen allowed two solo home runs in his professional debut of one inning and Jayden Murray followed with one inning giving up one run. Aldor Rodriguez replaced Murray in the third inning and threw four innings allowing two runs while striking out five.
The P-Rays broke the tie in the sixth with a single by Nick Schnell scoring Armenta who had reached on a fielding error. The Mets promptly tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on a passed ball and took the lead in the eighth on a two-run triple.
Both teams managed 10 hits and the Mets committed four errors but were able to come out victorious.
The series wraps up today with the third game of the series at 6:30 p.m.
Pulaski 8, Bluefield 1
PULASKI — The Bluefield Blue Jays (12-10) league-leading hitting was shut down by the pitching of the division-leading Pulaski Yankees (12-9) Thursday night at Calfee Park.
Angel Camacho had two of the five Jays hits including a solo home run in the fourth inning, his second of the season.
Blue Jays starter Felipe Castaneda gave up seven runs in 4 1/3 innings on six hits and five walks. Gaudy Ramirez threw 1 1/3 innings of relief allowing one run with two walks and Meliton Reyes had 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief.
The Yankees only had seven hits but were able to use seven walks, a hit by pitch and error to score eight runs.
After splitting the first two games of the series the third game is tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Calfee Park.
