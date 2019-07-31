PRINCETON — The Princeton Rays managed to hold off a late comeback from the Appalachian League West Division leading Johnson City Cardinals to win 6-5 Wednesday night at Hunnicutt Field.
With the Rays (19-21) winning 6-3 Ryan Allain opened the top of the ninth by giving up a single and two walks to load the bases with no outs before being relieved by Mitchell Walters.
A popout was the first out but a double followed bringing the deficit to one with Cardinals (22-18) runners on second and third.
Walters struck out the next hitter before an intentional walk loaded the bases with two outs. A ground out to Jake Guenther ended the game and the first professional save for Walters.
Rays starting pitcher Jose Lopez allowed two runs, both unearned, in four innings. He scattered seven hits and two walks while striking out four.
Brayden Theriot struck out four and gave up one run in two innings of relief and Bryan Herrera continued his dominance with two scoreless innings.
Guenther reached on a fielder’s choice in the second inning and Gionti Turner followed by getting hit by a pitch. Both of them scored on a double to right field by Aldenis Sanchez.
Turner opened the fourth inning with a single and scored on a single by Sanchez due to a fielding error. A double by Angelo Armenta scored Sanchez and Armenta scored on a single by Jelfry Marte.
A walk by Armenta opened the sixth and he came around to score on a single to right by Nick Schnell.
After having split the first two games of the series the Rays look to win the series with first pitch at 6:30 p.m today.
Bluefield 7, Kingsport 5
BLUEFIELD — One day after only needing five hits to win the Bluefield Blue Jays got 12 Wednesday in their second straight win over the Kingsport Mets at Bowen Field.
A four-run third inning gave the Blue Jays (21-19) a lead they would not surrender.
Anthony Morales doubled to start the inning and moved to third on an infield single by Eric Rivera before being driven in by a Justin Ammons infield single.
Rivera scored on a sacrifice fly by Angel Camacho and Miguel Hiraldo doubled in Ammons. Hiraldo crossed the plate on a single by Scotty Bradley.
Naswell Paulino got the start for the Blue Jays and went three innings allowing two runs on five hits and three walks.
He was relieved by Juan Acosta (3-2) who threw threw scoreless innings striking out four Mets (17-23) hitters.
The Jays hitting was led by Rivera with three hits and two runs scored.
Morales, Bradley and Spencer Horwitz each contributed two hits.
The Jays scored in the first with a Horwitz single driving in Rivera. Horwitz drove in another run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly.
Julian Valdez pitched the seventh and eighth allowing one run on two hits.
Austin Havekost pitched the ninth giving up two runs, one earned, on only a walk.
The Blue Jays go for the sweep today with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
