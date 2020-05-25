BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech starting forward P.J. Horne has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Hokies athletic department spokespersons announced on Monday.
Reportedly, Horne and Virginia Tech parted company on good terms.
“P.J. Horne has chosen to leave Virginia Tech and pursue opportunities elsewhere. We wish him well in all of his future endeavors,” said Virginia Tech head men’s basketball coach Mike Young.
The 6-foot-6 Horne played in all 32 Virginia Tech games during the 2019-29 season, starting in 30 of them. He averaged 7.6 points, 4.2 rebounds per game.
Before coming to Virginia Tech, Horne played for four seasons at Tift County High School in Tifton, Ga.
