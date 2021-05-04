BLUEFIELD — Standing at the verge of last year’s Class AA state tournament, the Bluefield Beavers boys basketball team got knocked down.
They got up again.
Simultaneously arriving in Charleston a year late and a year ahead of schedule, the No. 7 Beavers (9-9) will make their 10th consecutive state tournament appearance under head coach Buster Large and his top-notch coaching staff, taking on second-seeded Poca (11-4) in a WVSSAC Class AA state quarterfinal game at 7:15 p.m tonight at the Charleston Coliseum.
Last year, Bluefield had a senior-laden 20-win squad that was highly favored to compete for the Class AA title, but the Beavers’ Co-regional championship game with Independence at the Brushfork Armory was postponed and subsequently cancelled by governor’s decree. Since nobody got to play in last year’s WVSSAC boys state tournament, it can hardly be a considered a break in Bluefield’s state tournament streak.
“Last year was one great high school team,” said Large, whose program last won a state basketball crown in 2014. “I’m not not saying it was the greatest ever ... in 2012, 2013 and 2014 we made three straight trips to the finals.”
While the streak remains unbroken, this week is not like picking up where last year left off. This year’s model arrived young, eager, promising and yet green, in need of a few shakedown cruises to acclimate themselves to navigating the deep and turbulent waters of West Virginia’s basketball elites.
After losing 12 senior veterans, the Beavers started the season at 2-6 — hardly a debut that foretold the moments of glory Bluefield snatched from late season opponents who probably expected more than what they walked away with.
“This group right here is a bunch of overachievers,” said Large, who has counted on senior Logan Hyder and classmates Tre Walker and Jaylan Green to leap into vacated senior leadership roles on the team.
“We knew this was going to be a rebuilding year. In our starting lineup I’ve got a ninth-grader, I’ve got a sophomore, I’ve got a junior. I’ve got all kinds of youth on the bench. Will Looney is a sophomore. Amir Hairston is a ninth-grader. Kam’Ron Gore is a ninth grader. Caleb Fuller is a junior, Ja’eon Flack is a sophomore and R.J. Hairston is a freshman,” said Large, who is well aware of what this aggregate of talent might grow into.
“We have good talent ... but it’s in development. We’re probably a year away from being really, really good,” said Large, who will not let this assessment interfere with Bluefield’s perennial goal of winning a state championship.
“We’re going up there with the intention of winning this thing. That’s what Bluefield always does,” he said.
He can expect stiff opposition the moment Bluefield arrives.
The Dots, who are coached by Allen Osborne, were also a 20-win team robbed of a probable state tournament appearance by COVID-19. They are wrangled on the floor by 6-foot-4 combo guard Isaac McKneeley.
The junior playmaker has caught the eye of, and subsequently committed to, Tony Bennett at the University of Virginia. Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Purdue and West Virginia would all probably still like to have him if he changes his mind.
While speculating on McKneeley’s college upside has practically been a cottage industry, he’s isn’t the only great athlete wearing Poca colors. Post Ethan Payne, a 6-2, 205 senior player who regularly scores in double digits for the Dots, was the state’s Kennedy Award winner at running back in 2019. Younger brother Toby Payne — a 6-5, 215 bruiser in the post who is also a college prospect in football — is a double digit contributor on offense. Jackson Toney, a 6-2, junior wing, laid 13 points on Shady Spring in Poca’s 69-58 win over the Tigers back in March.
“They’re big, strong and physical. They’re like [McKneeley] ... they’re all, like, 6-4, 200 pounds. They look like they really hit the weight room hard. They look like football players playing basketball,” said Large.
Many of Large’s kids also play football and the time will come when they grow taller, fill out and strike intimidating figures on the parquet. But Bluefield can’t afford to wait for that to happen. This week, they’ll be learning on the fly — matching up, taking their measure of the Dots and figuring out how to make the most of whatever advantages they’ve already attained.
“We’re extremely young. But that doesn’t matter now. This time of year, if you’re a freshman, you’re already playing like a sophomore. If you’re a sophomore, you’re playing like a junior and if you’re a junior, you play like a senior. That’s the way we look at it,” Large said.
Today Class AA bracket play will begin at 11:15 a.m. when No. 3 Charleston Catholic (11-2) faces No. 6 Ritchie County (11-6).
The Class AA party already got started in the opposite quarterfinal bracket Tuesday. In the Class AA opener, No. 5 Chapmanville knocked off No. 4 Clay County, 46-38. In Tuesday’s Class AA nightcap, No. 1 Williamstown crushed No. 8 Moorefield, 67-32 to advance to a semifinal meeting with Chapmanville on Friday.
