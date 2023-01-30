Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy. Periods of light rain this morning. High 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.