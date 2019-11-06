BECKLEY — Junior midfielder Yasmin Mosby’s goal in the 103rd minute pushed the Concord University women’s soccer team past Notre Dame, 2-1, Wednesday afternoon in Mountain East Conference action at Cline Stadium.
Playing in just its second overtime game of the season, the Mountain Lions (16-1, 12-1 MEC) found themselves in the second extra session after the Falcons (8-5-3, 7-4-3 MEC) scored nine minutes into the second half of regulation to tie the game at 1-1.
Sophomore forward Leah Foster got the Mountain Lions on the board with a goal in the 28th minute on an assist from freshman forward Rachel Bell.
Each team had a shot in the first overtime as Foster’s attempt in the 99th minute went high of the target after she found herself one-on-one with a Notre Dame defender inside the penalty area.
A minute into the second overtime, Notre Dame were able to clear away a Concord corner kick. When the Falcons gained control of the ball near midfield, Mosby and the Mountain Lions took back possession. The Hatfield, England, native dribbled into open space in the middle of the field and fired a shot from approximately 30 yards away that drifted over the head of Notre Dame goalkeeper Jordan Pasalaqua for the game-winning goal.
It was sixth goal of the season for Mosby.
Concord outshot Notre Dame, 18-9, for the game and had 12 corners to the Falcons’ four.
Junior goalkeeper Katie Maher made four saves for Concord.
With the win, Concord runs its win streak to 11 straight games and climbed to second in this week’s NCAA Atlantic Regional Rankings which would result in a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament if they remain in the top two.
The Mountain Lions play their regular season finale 12:00 p.m. Sunday at Glenville State.
