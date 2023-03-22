ATHENS — Despite temperatures in the 30s, 83 actual and virtual participants took part in the Eighth Annual Kevin O’Sullivan 5K Classic Saturday at the Concord University track.
Colin O’Sullivan, son of the event’s namesake and principal organizer of the family-operated event, said Saturday, “This was another great year for the Kevin O’Sullivan Classic! After several years of COVID-related hurdles, we were back with full Irish festivities.”
The day’s events started with Irish drums and bagpipes from the husband and wife musical duo Tim Mainland and Maggie Justel of Athens. Then, the event, which consisted of the 5K run and a 3K walk, started from the start-finish line of the Callaghan Stadium track.
The top runner, for the second year in a row, was Robert Shirly of Beckley with a time of 20:14.
Becky O’Sullivan from Dallas, TX was the top female finisher with a time of 24:10.
The 3K walk saw Lindsey Byars finish first with a time of 36:06.6. Top male finisher was Paul Hodges with a time of 37:41.4.
Competitors from West Virginia, Virginia, Texas, Louisiana, Ohio and Tennessee participated.
Both before and after the event, participants were treated to Irish potato soup supplied by CU.
The event benefits the Five Aces Scholarship Fund, which was set up by Kevin O’Sullivan and several other Concord faculty and staff members to help CU students who may otherwise face dropping out due to financial need stay in school.
For more information, go to the Kevin O’Sullivan Classic 5k Facebook or Instagram pages or to www.kevinosullivanclassic5k.org.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.