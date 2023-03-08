ATHENS — For those of you who want athletics as part of their St. Patrick’s Day observance, the family of the late Concord University Director of Student Life Kevin O’Sullivan has an event for you.
The Sullivan clan offers the chance to both get some exercise and raise money for Concord University students when the Eighth annual Kevin O’Sullivan 5k returns to Athens.
The road races are to be held on Saturday, March 18 at the Concord track according to Colin O’Sullivan, son of Kevin O’Sullivan and an organizer of the event.
The event raises money for the Five Aces Scholarship Fund, a program created by the elder O’Sullivan and several other Concord instructors in the early 1980s to aid deserving Mountain Lions students who may otherwise face dropping out due to financial need.
Colin O’Sullivan said, “Funded through charitable contributions, the Five Aces Scholarship Fund is a celebration of my father’s life and his memory of caring and giving by keeping the dreams of others alive. “
The event, as is the case in past years, will have a virtual division, with participants required to submit original photos/videos of their event
The event opens at 8 a.m. The Kids 800-meter fun run at 9:30 a.m. The 5k and 3k runs start at 10 a.m.
Pre-register online at https://kevinosullivanclassic5k.org/
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
