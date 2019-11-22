MORGANTOWN — It was mid afternoon on Wednesday and West Virginia’s basketball team was going through drills on the court when the door at the practice facility sprung open and an aide to Bob Huggins came in smiling and flashing a thumbs up sign.
Everyone knew what it meant.
Arkansas transfer Gabe Osabuohien had been granted a transfer waiver and would be eligible to begin playing with the Mountaineers in Friday night’s 7 p.m. game against Boston University in a preliminary game of the Cancun Classic.
“It was a great moment,” Osabuohien admitted before Thursday’s practice, a smile crossing his face. “I kind of jumped up and started celebrating on the baseline.”
Before long, he was joined by all of his WVU teammates, jumping up and down and giving him an official unofficial welcome to the team.
“They were just as happy as I was that I got cleared,” he said.
Osabuohien was playing for Arkansas last year when Eric Musselman took over as head coach. Whatever the reason – and it was not disclosed – Musselman dismissed the 6-7 Osabuohien from the team in August.
The timing was strange, but Osabuohien got together with his AAU coach, looked into the transfer situation and contacted Huggins.
Why WVU?
“Because of the defensive aspect. They are the hardest playing people in college basketball for the last couple of years and I’m definitely a hard player so this was where I wanted to go,” Osabuohien said.
“Coach Huggins’ style of defense is known as the hardest playing and gets the most deflections and steals. On offense, he gets his bigs touches and all that played into my decision.”
This seemed to be the kind of kid that Huggins, over the years, had taken in ... someone who had had a problem. Mostly, it worked out for both of them although there have been gambles that have backfired.
Why has Huggins been able to make filet mignon out of other’s ground beef?
“It’s primarily my effervescent personality,” he said, jokingly.
But then he got serious.
“I’ve been able to deal with guys that some other guys can’t deal with for whatever reason. You get older, you get more experience, you get more credibility and that helps. But I’ve always been able to get along with guys,” he said.
“If I can’t get along with you, generally speaking you’re not going to get along with anybody else. For a while there we were the last stop.”
This is not quite that dramatic an acquisition.
“He’s a good kid,” Huggins said. “Our guys love him. He’s a fun loving kid. He’s very competitive.”
The process was a difficult one, obviously a back burner item for the NCAA as its decision didn’t come until the last possible day, three games into the season.
“It was the right thing to do even if he didn’t get to play this year. Having him for two more years is not a bad thing,” Huggins said.
August became September, September became October and October became November. Osabuohien could practice, but couldn’t play.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Osabuohien said. “I’d never gone through anything like this before. I was open minded. I knew there was a good chance I could get cleared. I saw some people get cleared, some not.”
He admitted, though, that the waiting was annoying but he said he could handle it because he was able to practice and go 110%.
So what does WVU get with Osabuohien?
“He gives us something we don’t have,” Huggins said. “He will be our best big defender on the perimeter. When people try to go small, he’s a guy who can go out and guard guys who are smaller than him.
“He also bounces it pretty well. If we get a mismatch of bigger people trying to guard him, we can take advantage of his ball-handling skills. He’s good at the straight line drive, which is the most important thing in today’s game.”
And how anxious is Huggins to get him into a game?
“We’ll probably wait ... oh, five or six minutes before we put him in,” Huggins said.
Bob Hertzel
