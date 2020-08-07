BLUEFIELD, Va. — Hunter O’Neal has devoted countless hours over the past 10 months to a massive effort to get the first Appalachian Amateur golf tournament off the ground.
Now, as the hours zip past leading up to Saturday’s opening round, he is anticipating a weekend “way better than I could have imagined.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, 96 golfers had signed up to take on the challenging Fincastle Country Club course in a series of 36-hole competitions, scheduled to conclude on Sunday.
“It’s really great to see the community rally around the tournament,” O’Neal said during a phone interview, “and see the people come back. So many people grew up playing Fincastle, to see them taking part in the Appalachian Amateur — is really cool.”
He said he is “very impressed” with the talent level of the golfers who will soon flock into Bluefield, Va., noting that the new tournament will have “a very competitive championship division.”
Though the Bluefields have seen a lot of hot and damp weather recently — occasionally at the same time — O’Neal said on Wednesday that the Fincastle layout is in “great shape.”
“The fairways and greens are in great condition,” he reported. Though he noted that some areas are “holding a lot of water,” some hours of sunshine are expected to clear that up.
It’s just one of the variables he’s kept an eye on since the idea of the tournament began to take form. It began with two sets of father and son — Hunter and his father John O’Neal, the general manager at Fincastle since last October, along with Ben and Bob Ramsey.
For all practical purposes, the four comprise the Appalachian Amateur tournament committee.
“The whole idea kind of started last October, with some conversations we had,” Hunter O’Neal said. “Now here we are, nine months later.”
He said he was “very grateful” to Ramey Ford Princeton “for stepping up and sponsoring it (the tournament). Without them, we wouldn’t have the quality event that we have now, (with) one of the best payouts of any tournament around.”
In addition to arranging for tee gifts and other amenities, the dealership has offered a prize of a free automobile for the first hole-in-one on hole No. 4 during the tournament rounds, O’Neal said.
Ramsey Industrial is also a tournament sponsor, and will host a cocktail party at Fincastle on Saturday night for the tournament’s golfers.
O’Neal said the most challenging part of organizing the new tournament was “just getting established again, getting info out to people … and building momentum around it.”
Both Hunter O’Neal and Ben Ramsey played golf for Graham High School, often at Fincastle. O’Neal graduated in 2009 and Ramsey followed in 2014.
O’Neal played collegiately at what is now Milligan University. In his senior year at Milligan, he and his teammates put together an undefeated spring season, won the conference and region, and finished 14th in the NAIA national tournament.
As a high school golfer, Ramsey was the regional player of the year and an all-state selection, helping the G-Men win the Group 2A state championship. His accomplishments at Fincastle already include being the low junior at the 2013 Pocahontas Men’s Amateur, and winning the Group 2A West Region individual championship. He went on to play golf for Radford University.
Both young men continue to play competitive golf.
“I enjoy golf because it’s always a challenge,” O’Neal said, “a continuous drive to improve, to get better, and to see the result of your efforts.”
The next test is this weekend.
