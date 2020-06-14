PRINCETON — An organizational meeting for a proposed girls fast-pitch softball league will be held at 4 p.m. today at the Princeton Elks Club shelter.
All interested coaches are urged to attend.
The complete loss of high school softball in spring of 2020 due tot he coronavirus pandemic has inspired members of the Mercer Softball Umpires Association to initiate a program this summer that could be a first step in uplifting the overall competitiveness of the sport in Mercer County.
“We are hopeful of starting a girls’ league in the Greater Mercer County area. We are proposing an eight-week league,” said MSUA umpire Ernie Gilliard, who said the league has been a pet project for himself and board trainer Gary Meadows. “We decided to present a league here that would at least allow the kids to sharpen their skills and develop their game.”
The existence of the league will be determined based on COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations of the state. Initial proposals have been for a 24-game season, including tournament play at the beginning and end of the season.
As originally formulated, the age group of the teams for this year’s league will be limited to 17-U, although some flexibility will be allowed due to the unique circumstances of the pandemic that robbed many area high school players of their senior seasons. Some 18-year-olds may be allowed to play this year, he said. And while Age 14 is the usual lower cutoff age for the 17-U, some exceptions might be allowed this season in the case of 13-year olds with advanced enough skills.
Persons interested in this year’s league should contact Gary Meadows at (205) 913-0246 or Ernie Gilliard at (304) 922-4617.
