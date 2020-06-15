PRINCETON — After months of inaction on area softball diamonds, a glimmer of hope turned into a pretty good glow on Monday afternoon.
A group of eight men met at the Princeton Elks’ outdoor shelter and took the first steps to launch a fast-pitch softball league this summer for girls from Mercer County and surrounding areas.
The coaches present, representing five potential teams, brainstormed about bringing in others to get the number of squads up to at least eight.
“There has to be a starting point to this somewhere along the line,” said one of the coaches, Jeff Dunford of Spanishburg.
For the girls that he coaches, the talk of a new league “gives them some hope,” Dunford said. “Maybe we can get something going.”
Speaking of his experience coaching travel softball teams, Dunford said, “We’ve played with several girls who could play on about any travel team they wanted to.
“The developmental stage around here, yeah, it needs some improvement, but I think if we could get something rolling with these leagues, (in) a year or two from now, we can probably go and play with anybody.”
Monday’s meeting was conducted by the two leaders of the organizing effort, Ernie Gilliard and Gary Meadows of the Mercer Softball Umpires Association.
“The key is getting them to play more,” said Gillard, a longtime athletics official and coach in Princeton. “This could be a softball hotbed in southern West Virginia.”
“I think there’s unlimited potential in this area. I just don’t think it’s been facilitated.”
Meadows, a Princeton native, said after the meeting that there are girls with softball talent in the area, “but they don’t have the experience. They don’t play.”
The new league expects each team to be able to play 24 games in an eight-week period.
The new circuit will probably have two branches, one for girls ages 14-17 and a 12-and-under division. Girls who are 13 years old may be assigned to one or the other of those divisions based on their playing ability.
Games are tentatively scheduled to start with a tournament beginning on July 11. The schedule will then shift to weekday evening games, probably featuring two 70-minute games per field each evening. The inaugural season is planned to conclude with another tournament.
Attendees acknowledged that restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic might change those plans for teams from both West Virginia and Virginia. A couple of the coaches present reported, however, that they were aware of girls softball tournaments that have been scheduled on or about July 4 in Lewisburg and in Charleston.
The Mercer-based league schedule of weekday games may also be altered to weekends after August 1 if high schools and middle schools begin their preseason practices on for fall sports on time. The adjustment would solve a difficult dilemma for girls who want to play multiple sports.
Talks are underway for the new league to use softball fields at the Greater Princeton Little League complex at Gardner, Meadows and Gilliard said.
Discussion at the meeting also included other softball fields that also might be available, as well as potential business sponsorships that could be sought.
Gilliard and Meadows provided each coach with league bylaws. They encouraged all attending to spread the word about the league to others.
The pandemic forced the cancellation of high school sports this spring, sidelining hundreds of softball players in the two Virginias.
Meadows said that Gilliard had reached out to him about starting up a local league.
“Ernie called me and said, ‘What do you think?’ “ Meadows said.
“I said, ‘I’ve been talking about it for two years, trying to get something going, but we didn’t have any fields, didn’t have any facilities. That ain’t gonna work.”
“When it got shut down, this year, I (thought), ‘Wait a minute. There’s a need now. There’s an absolute need.’ “
Early reaction to news about the league has been encouraging.
After a story about the effort appeared in the Monday edition of the Daily Telegraph, Meadows said, “I had two people who called and said they wanted schedules so they could come watch.”
Gilliard said, “I think it’s going to take off like wildfire.”
Anyone wanting more information about the proposed new league may call Meadows at (205) 913-0246 or Gilliard at (304) 922-4617.
