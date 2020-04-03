CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association’s Friday Night Rivals North-South Football Classic has announced the head coaches for its 2020 event, according to game director Bob Mullett.
Daran Hays of North Marion High School will lead the North Bears. He has served as the Huskies head football coach since 2009. Hays’ teams have qualified for the Class AA playoffs twice.
Ray Lee of Greenbrier East High School will guide the South Cardinals. He has been head football coach of the Spartans since 2012. Lee has led Greenbrier East to three Class AAA playoff appearances.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we are hopeful to have the game, but the health and safety of the players, coaches and fans will come first. Therefore, during this fluid situation, our plans are to move forward to host West Virginia’s premier high school football all-star game,” Mullett said.
The 2020 West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association’s Friday Night Rivals North-South Football Classic will kickoff at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 at South Charleston High School’s Black Eagle Stadium. The game will be televised live on WCHS-TV with Mark Martin.
North assistant coaches are Steven Harbert of North Marion, Gary Lanham of North Marion, Britt Sherman of Martinsburg and Nathan Tanner of Parkersburg South.
South assistant coaches are Aaron Baker of Greenbrier East, Alex Daugherty of Riverside, Jake Harper of Greenbrier East and Mark Workman of Liberty-Raleigh.
“We have a fine group of players again this year and look forward to another great game,” said Mullett.
Some of the standouts selected include Parkersburg South QB Brandon Penn, the 2019 J.R. House Award winner as the state’s top quarterback; Martinsburg’s Jarod Bowie, the Fulton Walker Award winner in 2019 as the state’s top special teams player; Oak Glen’s Michael Lemley, the 2019 Carl Lee Award as West Virginia’s top defensive back; Martinsburg’s Malachi Brown, the 2018 Randy Moss Award as the state’s top wide receiver while playing at Hedgesville High School; Doddridge County’s Hunter America, the 2018 Curt Warner Award recipient as West Virginia’s best running back; and Mingo Central’s Drew Hatfield, the 2019 Randy Moss Award winner.
WVSACA Friday Night Rivals North-South Football Classic
2020 NORTH BEARS ROSTER
Brandon Penn – Parkersburg South, QB/DB
Malachi Brown – Martinsburg, WR/DB
Jarod Bowie – Martinsburg, RB/WR/DB
Jared Grifftih – Lewis County, K
Dawson Tingler – Petersburg, TE/DE
Corbin Pierson – Jefferson, QB
Nic Kuhn – Lewis County, WR/DB
Elijah Gillette – Weir, WR/DB
Xavier Morris – Wheeling Park, WR/DB
Jeff Tucker – Parkersburg South, H/DE
Devin Heath – Hedgesville, WR/DB
Gunner Murphy – North Marion, QB
Dylan Day – Parkersburg South, WR/DB
Landon McFadden – So. Harrison, UT/DB
Michael Lemley – Oak Glen, WR/DB
Trent Hlusko – North Marion, LB
Brennen Seacrist – Madonna, WR/DB
Jeb Boice – Parkersburg Catholic, RB/LB
Hunter America – Doddridge, RB/DB
Max Camiletti – Brooke, RB/DB
Zach Taylor – Oak Glen, WR/LB
Logan Raber – University, RB/LB
Dom Postlewait – East Fairmont, WR/DB
Seth McIntire – Liberty-Harrison, RB/LB
Jalen Brunny – Park. Catholic, H/DE
Nate Kowalski – North Marion, OL/DE
Jack Saines – Wheeling Park, OL
Don Woodworth – Keyser, OL/DL
Dom Owens – Keyser, OL/DL
Jackson Biser – Keyser, TE/LB
Ty Lucas – Martinsburg, OL/DL
Lance Payton – Fairmont Senior, OL
Brock Robey- Robert C. Byrd, OL
Corey Shaffer – Jefferson, OL/DL
Cole James – Doddridge, OL/DL
Michael Watkins – Bridgeport, OL/DL
2020 SOUTH CARDINAL ROSTER
Chase Berry – Chapmanville, QB
Gunner Harmon – Wayne, QB
Ethan Varney – Tug Valley, QB/DB
Monroe Mohler – James Monroe, QB/DB
Liam Fultineer – Mt. View, OL
Tanner Jenkins – Wyoming East, OL
Ian McKinney- Shady Spring, OL
Hunter McMiken – Van, OL
Ian Pomeroy – Beckley, OL
Caden Easterling – Riverside, RB
Cameron Foster – Nitro, RB
Marion Lawson – Greenbrier East, RB/DL
Xander Castillo – James Monroe, WR/DB
Drew Hatfield – Mingo Central, WR
Kyle King – Greenbrier East, WR/DB
Alex Mazelon – George Washington, WR
Quentin Moody – ManWR/DB
Matt Stone – Poca, TE/DE
Logan Vance – Clay, WR
Bomani Brooks – Hurricane, DL
Marcell Guy – Independence, OL/DL
Cameron Lovejoy – Buffalo, DL
Andrew Preast – G. Washington, OL/DL
Stone Sartin – Tolsia, DL
Jacob Anthony – Ravenswood, LB
Ben Kee – Herbert Hoover, LB
Houston Scott – Greenbrier East, LB
Gavin Shamblin – Sissonville, FB/LB
Logan Spurlock – Capital, LB
Austin Stephenson – Riverside, LB
Tay Calloway – Capital, RB/DB
Haven Chapman – Shady Spring, DB
Zach Frye – Man, DB
Hayden Hass – Cabell Midland, DB
Isaiah Osborne – Riverside, DB
Erick Bevil – Shady Spring, K/P
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.