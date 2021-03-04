BLUEFIELD — After two consecutive losses since Bluefield College’s season-opening victory over Union College, the Rams have made use of an open week to heal up and address on-the-field mistakes before their next foray into Mid-South Conference action.
Bluefield College (1-2) returns to action on Saturday, facing Point University (0-3) in a MSC contest at Mitchell Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. The BC game will be the second played in the stadium Saturday, following the conclusion of Graham’s 1 p.m. high school game game with Lebanon.
The Rams could very easily have been 2-1 at this point in the schedule, having lost 48-43 to St. Andrews in a nail-biter at Mitchell Stadium on February 13. The bottom seemed to drop out the following week, with Kentucky Christian rolling to 45-0 victory at Grayson, Ky.
The trouble wasn’t that difficult for head coach Dewey Lusk to pinpoint. The Rams have been hammered to fragments with injuries.
“We hadn’t played in 444 days and then you play three games in a row, there’s just no way to simulate that ... the bodies getting used to playing and being physical. said Lusk. “It’s been nagging little injuries ...ankles ... knees ... backs. We’re not deep enough at all these positions and you lose five or six starters ... we’ve got to get those guys back.”
The 13-day layoff since the KSC game has been useful in getting the Rams bodies and souls in better working order before going back into the fray.
“The big thing is getting healthy. We’ve been practicing but we actually took a few days off, as well. That time has helped us to get healthy and get some people back out there. This was a really welcome time for an open date,” Lusk said.
Two-time MSC Appalachian Division Player of the Week Bryce Verbal has remained relatively injury free at quarterback. The absence of All-American linebacker DaMarcus Wimbush was deeply felt by the defensive unit; hopefully, he’ll be good to go Saturday. Lowell Patron Jr. and Jaquan Ebron — the latter of whom hurt his knee in the conference indoor track meet — have also been major playmakers on the mend for BC. Offensive lineman Joe Haner has also been on the injured list. Ditto for defensive back Tri’Mayal Cash and kicker Tanner Griffith.
“That’s just off the top of my head. You start taking those front row line guys out, the next thing you know, you’ve got inexperience coming in behind them. In the Mid-South Conference, that’s tough to go into,” Lusk said.
“Kentucky Christian has got a good football team. Give them credit. And we didn’t play as well missing folks. So these last two weeks we’ve concentrated on us — trying to correct mistakes and get better and get healthy at the same time. We’ve got a tough stretch coming up ... six games in a row. We’ve got to strap it on and play hard and play well and get after it. Point will be another tough one. They’re 0-3 coming in but they’ve played Reinhardt twice and Faulkner once,” he said.
Bluefield College beat Point in Lusk’s first season with the Rams. The Skyhawks have won the last two meetings.
“They run well. They play good defense. It’s always a tight, good ballgame,” Lusk said.
