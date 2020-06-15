MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Monday that one Mountaineer football student-athlete has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and will enter a self-isolation period for the next 14 days.
As part of the department’s health and safety protocol, contact tracing procedures were initiated and identified additional football student-athletes who could have been exposed. Those additional student-athletes will also be mandated to self-quarantine per the department’s plan.
Voluntary workouts for Mountaineer football players who have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus began today.
The department announced safety protocols for that return on May 29, and they include the current CDC guidelines for containing and stopping the spread of COVID-19.
