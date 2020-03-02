NARROWS, Va. — The Narrows boys basketball team’s 51-43 loss to Auburn in Friday night’s Region 1C tournament semifinals marked the end of the senior-laden Green Wave’s ambitions to make its first-ever appearance in the VHSL Class 1 state boys basketball tournament.
The defeat at Riner, Va. was a bitter disappointment for the team, it’s coach and the extraordinary fan following it had generated in Narrows, Rich Creek, Glyn Lyn and up Wolf Creek to the Bland County line. But even with that loss, it has been a banner year for boys basketball in Green Wave Country.
Narrows’ 18-7 season, which included a Pioneer District tournament title, was one of the better boys basketball seasons in school history. In fact, it may very well have been the best ever.
“From what (former Green Wave head basketball coach) Todd Lusk and I looked up the other day, it was the first tournament championship since 1995 when I was a senior. It was the most regular season wins that we could find anywhere,” said Narrows head coach Patrick Bailey, grandson of the late William B. Patteson, Jr., the Narrows football and basketball coach after whom the high school gymnasium is named.
“The last two weeks, my kids have been so locked in. Anything I asked them to do, they did exactly like I asked them. I couldn’t ask for them to do anything more,” said Bailey, whose team’s successes were greeted with an upwelling of fan support from the community.
“This town the last two weeks ... I’ve never seen anything like it. We rolled into Auburn at 5:30 p.m. and I bet we had 200 or 300 fans standing in line when we walked in. They were already waiting. The support we got from our community was unmatched to anything I’ve ever seen,’” he said.
“We were up one after one and tied at the half. We got up by as many as seven or eight in the third quarter and I thought we got the points where we could pull away a little bit and got a minute or two lull that let them back in it,” Bailey said. “All three of our bigs had three fouls by the half and none of them set foot on the floor in the third quarter. With four minutes left (in the game) we had a two-point lead.”
That’s when scoring leader Logan Conley went down with a knee injury and Auburn converted a 3-point play on the other end while Conley was still writhing in the floor. By the time Conley was able to get back on the floor, Auburn had a four-point lead and protected it to the buzzer.
“It really hurt us when he came out. When I got out on the floor with the trainer, he said ‘I’m not lying out on this floor. Get me off.’ There wasn’t any doubt in my mind that if our trainer let him back in, he’d go back in. He missed a minute or two of game time and he said he was good to go. I put him back in and he did everything he could to help us get the lead back,” Bailey said.
In retrospect, Conley’s injury may have been worse than he thought. He was slated to see an orthopaedic surgeon today.
Like Conley The senior nucleus of Bailey’s team this year were all above-average athletes near or over six feet tall, most of whom who developed winning attitudes, work ethic and mental toughness playing on the successful Green Wave football teams of the relatively recent Pioneer District era.
Matthew Morgan, a tall, strong all-around athlete, played high energy ball all season for Bailey. He played a lot underneath early in the season, but with the mid-season arrival of 6-foot-5 junior James Monroe transfer Dalton Bradley, Morgan was able to get out on the wing and running the floor. His ability to beat people down the floor for easy layups was a big factor in Narrows’ nine-game winning streak toward the end of the campaign.
Chase Blaker, who played quarterback for a Green Wave football team that went 10-0 in the regular season and finished 11-1 overall, was not only the strongest defensive player on the squad but, according to his head coach, the best high school defender Bailey has seen in 10 years of coaching.
“Every night he’s assigned to the other team’s best player and his last two games he had two really tough assignments,” Bailey said. “He’s a better offensive player than his stats show but he’s so unselfish. All he wants to do is win. And that’s all he’s done in everything he does.”
He held Bland County’s Drew Hoge to 10 points in the regional opener, most of which were free throws. Auburn’ Ethans Millirons had 24 points in the regional semifinals but 12 of those points were free throws and eight were in the last minute while Narrows fouled for possession.
Adam Frame was Narrows’ starting point guard who honed his game playing on the outdoor asphalt at the Town Park — just enough of that hardscrabble attitude to help his game instead of hurt it, Bailey said. With the graduation of Ryan Perdue last season, this year was a chance to exhibit his talent and more refined skills. Gavin Fletcher was a spark off the bench who developed his shot in the off-season and forced opponents to respect his 3-point threat. Dustin Wiley was the team’s all-around role player, including taking on opposing big men who often outsized him.
“He got most of our trash and hustle buckets and ended up being the team’s third leading scorer,” the Narrows head coach said.
Bailey will miss his seniors, but the cupboard is far from bare. Narrows junior varsity mounted an undefeated run through the Pioneer District this season. Confidence for the program remaining competitive is running high, but the Green Wave coach is already anticipating a different kind of team next season.
“I’m going to lose a lot but I have a lot of guys who are coming up. A lot of them are young. Next year I see us maybe having a little bit of trouble starting out, but a lot of these kids are true basketball players. I expect a lot of the excitement from this year to carry over,” Bailey said.
“Next year we’re going to be completely opposite of what we were this year. This year we were guard-oriented. Next year we’ve got the Bradley kid who transferred in here. He’s taken over some of the games for us in the district and regional tournament.
“I’ve got another kid about 6-7 (Paul Johnson) coming up off the JV team. And we’ve also got Hunter Smith. I think we’re going to be bigger than just about anybody around here,” said Bailey, who figures that Logan Green has a leg-up starting at point guard next season.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
