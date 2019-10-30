BLUEFIELD, Va. — Thanks to Graham High School’s successful appeal of a single-game suspension placed against star offensive and defensive playmaker Devin Lester, the defending Class 2 state champion G-Men will have its starting quarterback for Friday night’s road trip to Max Meadows to face Fort Chiswell.
It’s also reassuring knowing that Graham has a reliable back up signal caller it can also count on in the clutch.
The G-Men (6-2) look to keep team momentum steadily rolling toward the team’s objectives in a non-district game with the Pioneers (4-5) on Friday night.
“We’ve got to worry about us — one game at a time,” said Graham head football coach Tony Palmer, whose team beat Richlands 37-10 on the road last week.
Jamir Blevins, who earned the No. 2 quarterback’s spot this season, had seen the field quite a bit in games with Graham firmly ensconced in the driver’s seat. On Friday, Blevins suddenly found himself in the seat of heat after Lester was tossed for allegedly targeting a Richlands receiver near the Blue Tornado sideline while playing at cornerback. The score was tied at 7 with one minute remaining on the first quarter clock in game with major Southwest District and playoff implications.
Blevins subbed in and weathered the famously challenging environment of Ernie Hicks Stadium. He supplemented veteran running back Tre Booker’s 143 rushing yards with 82 of his own, passing for 188 yards including a pair of monster scoring strikes to Isaiah Justice.
Blevins, who spent his freshman and sophomore seasons playing quarterback at Tazewell High School, was called a “Tazewell talent” in a Daily Telegraph headline this week in a story that associated his Friday exploits to those of one of his former teammates. Some Graham supporters apparently took issue with the headline since Blevins currently resides in Bluefield, Va.
Lots of families move, these days. Perdue University defensive back Cameron Allen — who led the G-Men to last year’s state title — openly talked about his positive ties with the Tazewell community where he spent part of his childhood.
In any event, after the win at Richlands, Blevins is surely a G-Man in the eyes of every loyal Graham fan from now on.
“He’s one of ours ... he wears a G-Men uniform and we’re happy to have him,” said Palmer.
The Pioneers are coached by Graham alumnus Chris Akers, who moved to Fort Chiswell after a short, ill-fated stint at Gate City. The Pioneers’ three most recent victories include Montcalm (41-8), Auburn 27-14 and Parry McCluer (19-0). Fort Chiswell is currently ninth in the Region 2C rankings.
It looks like a mismatch on paper, but the defending state champs have been wearing a bullseye all season. Everybody is dangerous.
“We’ve got to worry about us — one game at a time. The most important game we’ve got is the next one, and that’s Fort Chiswell. That’s what’s on the table for us. We respect all of our opponents and we want all of our kids to respect all of our opponents,” said Palmer, who needs a victory this week as much as it did the last.
Graham is currently third behind Ridgeview and Union in the Region 2D rankings with a rating of 20.37. Richlands, which faces Lebanon this week, is situated at fourth.
Thanks to the projected math, the Wolf Pack and the Bears are probably going to hold fast. That’s what Graham hopes to do. The third seed proved a more than adequate launch pad for last year’s postseason run.
The G-Men need to keep winning for the next two games to keep it.
“It’s the same as last year. We’re guaranteed one home game. After that, we have to travel and that’s fine,” Palmer said.
