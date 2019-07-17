BLUEFIELD — Almost everything is new for players when they begin their professional careers, but for Bluefield Blue Jay Eric Rivera there has been one constant from college to professional baseball.
He has been the leadoff hitter every game he has played in. He is expected to get on base however he can.
Using hits, walks or hit by pitches, he sets the table for the run producers behind him in the lineup.
“That’s my main job as a leadoff hitter always trying to get on base for the next guy and that is my approach. I’m just trying to pass the torch, pass the stick to the next guy on deck and so far, so good,” Rivera said.
The outfielder has a .414 on-base percentage through 21 games and has been impressing Bluefield manager Luis Hurtado.
“He has a good approach, he puts the ball in play, he’s been taking good walks and his strike zone is pretty good,” Hurtado said.
Getting on base is even more important with the players behind Rivera in the lineup are all capable of driving in runs with one swing of the bat.
“I always want to get people on base when we got (Spencer) Horwitz, (Leonardo) Jimenez coming, (Miguel) Hiraldo coming, so he’s been doing a really good job in the leadoff spot and that’s paying off for us,” Hurtado said.
There has been some adjustment to professional baseball for Rivera with the increased talent level on each roster.
“It’s baseball, it’s the same game. Pro ball is definitely a lot faster than college ball and it’s more competition,” Rivera said.
“I just take it day by day and have fun with it.”
He has a .269 batting average along with two doubles and two triples. He has showcased some of the speed that he has with three steals.
Rivera was selected in the 14th round by the Toronto Blue Jays and signed for $125,000 to bypass his final year of college eligibility. He was immediately assigned to Bluefield in the Appalachian League.
In his three years at Florida Atlantic Rivera raised his batting average from .256 his freshman year to .332 his junior season before being drafted.
“It helped me a lot being there for three years at FAU, a great program, and I definitely learned a lot. It made me a better baseball player for sure,” Rivera said.
Part of what Rivera learned at college is how to deal with the times he was struggling. Every player deals with that and how it affects them can lead to great success or continued struggling with no end in sight.
“You’re always going to struggle, it’s part of baseball. It’s part of how the game works but it’s when you struggle ... how do you act, if you are a good teammate and what not,” Rivera said.
Rivera hit six home runs in each of his three seasons at FAU while getting hit by 35 pitches. He also walked 93 times compared to 69 strikeouts.
Being able to get on base Rivera was able to use his speed to steal bases, 25 in his college career, and score from second on singles.
Every player was not a new face for Rivera to get to know as he has known Angel Camacho for a few years.
They played against each other in the 2018 NCAA Regional Tournament with Camacho’s Jacksonville University team winning the first meeting but Rivera and FAU eliminated them two days later.
Having someone you know on the team helps with the adjustment and both of them are leaders being two of the older players on the team.
“It’s always good to have somebody that you’ve played with or know from the past cause it helps getting to know the guys. You have another guy to help you be a leader and be a good teammate with these guys,” Rivera said.
