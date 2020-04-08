Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Becoming windy at times. Thunder is possible early. High 54F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early, then some snow showers later at night. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.