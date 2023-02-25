RICHLANDS, Va. — An incident between Richlands head girls basketball coach Tom Rife and a spectator during the final seconds of the Lady Blue Tornado’s Region 2D girls basketball tournament loss to Wise Central on Thursday night will be investigated by the Tazewell County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy announced in a statement published on a Tazewell County Public Schools social media page, on Friday.
Video of the incident, which circulated on multiple social media postings, showed Rife moving into the bleachers behind the Richlands bench area, where Rife appears to lay hands on a male spectator.
“We are aware of the incident at the RHS basketball game and while we do not condone any misconduct from our coaches or spectators at this time we are still investigating the actions of all parties involved,” the statement read.
The investigation will be conducted by Stacy, Deputy Superintendent Diedra Hill, Richlands High School Principal Rickie Vencill and Richlands Athletic Director Frank Daugherty.
Rife coached girls and later boys basketball at Richlands from the late 1970s through 2005 and also previously served as athletic director at the school. He resumed the reins of the Richlands girls basketball program this year after acting head coach Aaron Lowe was suddenly dismissed in August after seven seasons coaching the Lady Blue Tornados.
Richlands’ current season ended in a 54-51 loss to Wise Central at Richlands Middle School gymnasium on Thursday night. The Lady Blue Tornado finished 22-2 overall — the program’s best regular season finish since 2013.
