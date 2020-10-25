PRINCETON — For three seasons now, the Princeton Senior High School football team has had some talented quarterbacks, receivers and running backs.
Now the Tigers offense is clicking like never before. A lot of it is owed to five guys who at some point this season probably deserve being taken out for some Five Guys — with their offensive teammates picking up the check.
Behind the increasingly effective blocking of the Tigers offensive line, Princeton ran the ball down Lincoln County’s throat from the outset to establish a dynamic that resulted in quarterback Grant Cochran passing for 266 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for another en route to a 54-14 victory over the Panthers.
All of Princeton’s key offensive contributors had highlight-worthy touchdowns before the night was over, but linemen Tyler Dye, Mason Brookman, Logan Johnson, Eli Campbell and Blake Helpenstine set the tone for the Tigers’ dismantling of their Class AAA opponent, which initially invested its defensive hopes in containing the air attack.
That’s just the first five. Princeton’s offensive line has an actual depth chart these days. Capable backups are rotating in and getting reps beside starters. Judging from some of the hosses on Princeton Middle School’s roster this season, the big guys are going to be a big part of the Tigers football program for some time to come.
On Friday, they were a big part of Lincoln County’s undoing.
“Our linemen are doing a great job and I’m really proud of them. That’s what we’ve been waiting on here ... to be able to establish a running presence with what we do in the passing game,” said Princeton head football coach Chris Pedigo.
“Lincoln County came out and they were trying to take away the passing game. We’ve had teams do that the last couple years when we haven’t been able to establish the run. We were able to establish it tonight, and we did a good job. It was a good night. I think we had 427 yards total offense. We went to eight-minute quarters in the second half. That’s what their coach asked. And obviously the fourth quarter was an eight-minute running clock. So we finished up pretty quick,” he said.
The offensive line has had a lot to do with the Princeton quarterback’s overall confidence running both aspects of the Tigers offense. Cochran was sacked once in the first half near the line of scrimmage, but made it clear in a postgame interview that he did not hold it against his bodyguards.
“That sack was my fault. I made the wrong read,” Cochran said. “I could go to sleep and I could wake up before anyone gets to me. That’s how good they are.”
For two years, the Tigers set multiple school passing records but struggled to score in the red zone. This year that’s not be so much of a problem. All along Pedigo noted that the Princeton offense would become a more balanced and threatening entity as soon as the next generations of offensive linemen at the school began to mature. And it’s finally happening.
“We’ve had a good passing game. This is our third season with this offense and we feel like we’ve done some things. We have really great players who can throw and catch the football. But we were too one-dimensional. We worked on it in the off-season and last year we didn’t have a lot of success with it. We feel like we’re establishing our running game right now and it’s really nice to see,” Pedigo said.
It’s running back Amir Powell’s job to exploit the seams but he’d be hard-pressed to create them out of thin air without help from the OL. Friday night he was free to do what he does best, leading the Tigers rushing attack. He gained 148 yards on 15 carries, including scoring runs of 8 yards and 1 yard — both in the first quarter. Placekicker Justin Young hit both of his point-after kicks, putting Princeton up 14-0.
In the second stanza, it was time to air it out a little.
Cochran, who made 19-of-26 attempts on the night, completed his first touchdown pass of the night on a 30-yard screen pass for a score to Ethan Parsons. Cochran subsequently hit sophomore Carter Meachum for a 10-yard TD pass — the youngster’s first scoring reception of his varsity career at Princeton. Cochran capped another Tigers’ scoring drive with a 3-yard scoring run of his own. The Princeton quarterback went to Parsons again with a screen pass that resulted in a 54-yard catch and run to wrap up first half scoring.
“I want to say the first touchdown [Parsons] had, he probably had three defenders hanging off of him for the last five yards. It was a nice play,” Pedigo said. “That was Carter’s first touchdown of his career. He’s going to be a good one.”
That play was preceded by a Peyton Clemons interception, in spite of him appearing to have only one hand capable of such an accomplishment.
“I am really happy with Peyton because he just got back two weeks ago. He broke his thumb in the first Bluefield game and he’s playing with a big, hard cast on his hand. We’ve been giving him a hard time and he was able to catch that ball tonight. I was really proud of him,” Pedigo said.
From the beginning, the Princeton defense greeted the Panthers with agility, mobility and hostility. Key first half defensive plays also included a significant tackle-for-loss and a quarterback sack for minus-11 yards by Eli Padgett. The Tigers defense confined Lincoln County to 28 yards first half total offense and played one half of shutout football.
Princeton led 40-0 at intermission, resulting in mutually-agreed-upon eight minute quarters for the second half.
Parsons led Princeton receivers with five catches for 115 yards. Josiah Honaker had four catches for 68 yards, including third-quarter TD catches of 31 and 15 yards.
“We’re not trying to pad anybody. We’re just trying to take what the defense gives us and that’s just the way it worked out,” Pedigo said.
Panthers running back Isaiah Smith, who finished with 140 yards on 21 carries, scored both of Lincoln County’s second-half, including 12-yard scoring run in the third quarter and a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter, followed by his 2-point conversion catch.
“I’ve been on the other side. I understand that. We subbed a lot of guys in the second half. I’m happy for my kids. We all just wanted to be 1-0 this week and we are and we told them to enjoy tonight ... we’ll get to work in the morning,” Pedigo said.
Princeton (4-2) returns to Hunnicutt Stadium next Friday, taking on old MSAC rival Greenbrier East (5-3).
The Class AAA Spartans, ranked 11th in this week’s WVSSAC poll, lost in a shootout with Class AA Sissonville Friday night.
Pedigo’s primary objective is to get his kids safely to next week’s kickoff and hope that Greenbrier East can do the same.
“We’re not actually in a bubble but we work to [keep them safe]. We talk to them. They have to wear masks inside. We have to wear masks on the sideline. We have to take care of ourselves ... don’t go out with your friends on the weekend. We’re trying to put some responsibility on them right now. If they want to play. We’ve been doing these same mandates since June and it wasn’t until we got into a larger group outside of football ... that’s when we started to lose some kids because of contact tracing,” Pedigo said.
At Hunnicutt Stadium
Princeton 54, Lincoln Co. 14
Lincoln County...0 0 6 8 — 14
Princeton...........14 26 14 0 — 54
Scoring
First Quarter
Pr— Amir Powell 8 run (Justin Young kick)
Pr— Amir Powell 1 run (Young kick)
Second Quarter
Pr — Ethan Parsons 30 pass from Cochran (Young kick)
Pr — Carter Meachum 10 pass from Cochran (Young kick)
Pr— Cochran 3 run (kick failed)
Pr— Parsons 54 pass from Cochran (kick failed)
Third Quarter
LC — Isaiah Smith 12 run (run failed) 40-6
Pr — Josiah Honaker 31 pass from Cochran (Young kick) 47-6
Pr — Honaker 15 pass from Cochran (Young kick) 54-6
Fourth Quarter
LC — Smith 1 run (Smith catch)
