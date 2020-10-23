OAK HILL — Moving up a classification did not phase the Oak Hill girls soccer team
“This was our first year moving up to AAA, so we had a lot to prove,” said Oak Hill head coach Savanna Babcock.
The top-seeded Red Devils beat Princeton 2-0 at Oak Hill High School in the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2 sectional championship, on Thursday night.
The Red Devils were dominant in the first half, having opportunity after opportunity and squashing chances for the Tigers to seize momentum for themselves.
Samiya Lynch scored what turned out to the be game-winning goal in the 14th minute of the game when she picked up the outside the area and fired a shot into the corner of the net.
“That goal was huge and it was an epic goal too from our center mid Samiya Lynch,” Babcock said.
Oak Hill had eight shots in the first half and a number of other promising opportunities where last-ditch defending by Princeton prevented a goal.
The defense for Princeton kept repelling chance after chance and forced Oak Hill to work hard to get the ball into the box. A few times the Red Devils managed to get a pass across the front of the goal but there was nobody there to finish.
“Our defense played phenomenal, that’s what kept us in it,” said Princeton head coach Michelle Dye.
All night long the aim of the Princeton attack was to kick long balls past the defense and have the strikers run onto them. Those passes were cut out by the Oak Hill defense which focused on getting to the ball first and clearing it to the center midfielders, who could start an attack.
“Going into the game we knew Princeton had had an emotional, tough game against Woodrow so we knew they were going to come out strong tonight with a lot of heart. I told the girls we’ve got the skills but we cannot let them out hustle us.” Babcock said.
The Tigers picked it up in the second half after being held without a shot in the opening 40 minutes. They were able to find space on the edges of the defense and had four shots for the game, three on target, as the game picked up its pace.
“It seems like all season we’ve been a second half team so the girls did pick it up second half, we just didn’t have our attack offensively to put a few in the back of the net,” Dye said.
Oak Hill wrapped up scoring in the 78th minute when forward Kiya Babkirk was able to score from a tight angle, confounding Princeton’s physical defensive effort.
The season comes to an end for Princeton, which graduates four players from its roster. Oak Hill advanced to the regional game.
“We’ve made it to regionals the past three seasons but its always a huge deal,” Babcock said. “We’re ready for whoever we meet at regionals.”
The Oak Hill and Princeton boys soccer teams played each in a sectional semifinal that served as the prelude to the girls title game.
The Red Devils applied pressure on the Princeton defense from the opening kickoff and broke the game open in the second half to advance to the title game with a 4-0 win.
The top-seeded Red Devils were held to one goal in the first half, peppering eight shots on goal and then found the back of the net three times in the second half.
“It took us a little bit to get the rhythm, finally we got into it and once the second goal we got fired up. Starting early our shots were just completely off,” said Oak Hill boys head coach Chad Smith.
Oak Hill kept the ball in Princeton’s half for the majority of the game and had 30 shots,17 on target.
Time after time, the Tigers defense made a last-second clearance to prevent a goal-scoring chance for the Red Devils.
“We absorbed pressure the whole night. Honestly they outplayed us, they deserved it,” said Princeton boys coach Robbie Fix.
Junior Jack Hayes opened the scoring in the first half when he found himself on the end of a through ball evading the onrushing keeper and tucking it home on his second effort.
He scored that goal in the 28th minute and then added a second goal 22 minutes later when a a Red Devils player intercepted a goal kick and passed to Hayes for a shot fired into the corner of the goal.
“I was telling him after the first half I said ‘your timing is just off’ and then he got into the rhythm in the second half and he shined for us,” Smith said.
Less than a minute following Hayes’ second goal the Red Devils struck again, this time when Logan Amy found the back of the net.
Colton Workman wrapped up the scoring in the 62nd minute when he headed in a cross.
In spite of the constant pressure that the Red Devils attack had, the Tigers defense repelled them very well. The center backs Casey Geso and Logan Metz intercepted numerous passes and made important tackles for all 80 minutes.
In net, Ashton Burgess was called upon often to make saves. He came up with 12 on the night.
“Ashton played a whale of a game in that keeper position tonight, he made some fantastic saves and Casey and Logan held it together in that center back position. They kept them from scoring a whole lot more,” Fix said.
The season ends for Princeton while Oak Hill moves on to the sectional title game Saturday. The Red Devils will host.
“We definitely have some things to work on, I know we’re going to see either Woodrow or Greenbrier on Saturday and we better come out as a different team on that day for sure,” Smith said.
