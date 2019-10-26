BECKLEY — Oak Hill girls head soccer coach, Savanna Babcock knew her team faced a tough assignment Saturday at Carter Family Foundation Field.
The Lady Red Devils owned two regular season wins over Bluefield and would be facing the Lady Beavers for the third time in the Class AA/A Region 3, Section 2 championship match.
Babcock met the challenge head on with her young team.
“I told the team that we needed to come out and take this game super seriously and take care of business,” Babcock said. “I told them the first five minutes of the game was going to set the tone for how the remainder of the game would go.”
Oak Hill heeded Babcock’s advice with two quick goals en route to a dominating, 5-0 win.
“We scored in the first two-and-a-half minutes which set the tone for the rest of the game,” Babcock said. “I thought we looked really good today. Our talking was good, our 1-2 passes were good, and our far away shots looked really good. We just kept pressing the goal and playing forward and we didn’t let up.”
Junior Kiya Babkirk opened the scoring for Oak Hill just over two minutes into the match and freshman Bethany Rosiek pushed the lead to 2-0, with a goal in the sixth minute of the match.
“Their personality is to be a little nervous,” Babcock said. “I told them they needed to funnel those nerves into playing super hard, playing smart, finding the passes, playing wide, playing the through-balls and taking a lot of shots.”
The offensive pressure from the Lady Red Devils was relentless and kept Bluefield in a defensive position most of the match.
“Initially I would say so,” Bluefield head coach Taylor Bulson said about his team’s struggle to create offense. “Overall I am not displeased with our performance. Oak Hill got three goals in the first 10 minutes, but we came back and held them to only two more.”
When Oak Hill was not applying pressure inside the 18, they were blasting long range bombs from outside. Samiah Lynch dropped the first bomb from 25 yards out in the 10th minute for a 3-0 lead.
Babkirk increased the lead to 4-0 with her second goal in the 36th minute, which stood until the half.
Bluefield’s best chance to score came just before the horn sounded on a corner kick that was pushed wide of the net.
Stifled by the Oak Hill defense and a brisk wind blowing against the Lady Beavers, the second half was played mainly in the Oak Hill end.
“Our defense did really well this game of winning the ball and playing a minimum of two-touch. Win it, settle it and play it. Play it one time if you can to keep the speed of play going, just to erase any chance the other team may have,” Babcock said.
Freshman Kadence Lucas scored the final goal of the match with 17:24 left to play.
Oak Hill now turns its attention to the regional clash with Charleston Catholic. The Lady Irish (16-1-0) defeated the Lady Red Devils, 6-0 during the regular season and have been a nemesis for Oak Hill in regional play.
“I think they are better than they were last year,” Babcock said. “We have to make some changes. We learned a lot from the first time we played them this season. Our next couple of practices are going to be very important, setting up the field with different formations and just playing smarter. Hopefully it will work out. It is a big mental test with them.”
Oak Hill and Charleston Catholic with play for the Class AA/A Region 3 title Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Coonskin Park.
