EAST RIVER — The regular season came to an end for Bluefield High boys soccer Wednesday evening in a 3-1 loss to Oak Hill at East River Soccer Complex.
The sectional opponents faced off ahead of the sectional tournament which begins play next Monday. The Beavers could not stop the Red Devils winning streak which was extended to five games for the top team in Section two of Region three.
Bluefield got its lone goal from senior Jayden Bailey off an assist from Braeden Crews who has been the Beavers creative force all season long.
The Bluefield defense did its best to stop the Oak Hill attack and goalkeeper William Matthews was forced into making 25 for the game.
There are now three days for Bluefield to prepare for its sectional tournament game at Mingo Central Monday and the winner will play Oak Hill next Wednesday.
